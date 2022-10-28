VMS downs Ridgway 2-0 to advance to second round of 2A state soccer playoffs

Rutley Heinemann brings the ball up the field during Vail Mountain School's 2-0 win over Ridgway on Friday night.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

No. 16 Ridgway gave No. 1 Vail Mountain School a bit more trouble than expected during Friday night’s first round 2A state soccer playoff game. In the end, however, the Gore Rangers precision and speed wore down the visiting Demons, resulting in a 2-0 win.

“Ridgway presented us with way more of a challenge than we anticipated,” said VMS head coach Jake Rainey. “Really physical, strong team countering; they played super defensively and took their opportunities up front when they could get them.”

The first 20 minutes was relatively uneventful as a larger Ridgway team demonstrated an unwillingness to try and out-finesse the hosts. A Demon escaped for a breakaway up the right side with 17:40 to go, but VMS goalie Mason Geller took away any sort of angle and forced his shot right.

Late in the second half, it appeared the Gore Rangers speed had worn down the chippy Ridgway defense. With 10:16 to go, VMS’s Javier Braun received a perfect centering pass, but his point-blank shot was deflected away. Less than a minute later, the Gore Rangers had another good look blocked away by a leaping goalie.

Finally, with 7:59 to go, Braun struck with the game’s first goal.

Jack Schwartz chased down a timing route pass along the sideline and centered it over the head of Braun, crashing to the net. Winston Pillsbury made a heads up play, dashing in on the opposite side of the field, saving the ball and then punching it back to Braun, who decked it to the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.

Nolan Kim tries to get by a Ridgway defender during Friday’s 2-0 win in the first round of the 2A state soccer playoffs.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

After Geller made another huge save in the opening moments of the second half, the Gore Rangers responded as offensive beneficiaries of a free kick. Tommy Steele sent a bouncer from off the penalty box wing to the opposite corner of the net, where a Ridgway defender shielded his own goalie from seeing the shot’s placement until it was too late. The 2-0 lead was all the Rangers would need.

Rutley Heinemann is tackled by a Ridgway defender during Friday’s 2-0 win in Vail.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

“Obviously we would have liked more goals, but we knew it’s a long tournament, so we wanted to stay healthy,” Rainey said.

“We were ready, the boys were psyched,” he continued. “There were a couple of down spells at times but overall, a win is a win and I think they’re really stoked for tomorrow to up the level of play.”

VMS will play Lake County in Vail at 1 p.m. The Panthers defeated Heritage Christian 6-3 in the early game on Friday.

“Now that we’re in playoffs, every game matters — you lose and you’re out,” Rainey said.