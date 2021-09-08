VMS falls to Huskies at home in season opener

VMS’ Lilliana Tonazzi spikes the ball Wednesday night in a volleyball match against the Battle Mountain Huskies.

Volleyball season is back, and you could feel the excitement Wednesday night at Vail Mountain School.

The Huskies made an early statement against rival VMS in a non-league match, fueled a ferocious attack from the Huskies Karol Loera, and stout defending from Yarytzal Grajeda, helping rally a 25-16 lead in the first set.

Then, the Gore Rangers came out swinging for the second set. Strong blocking from Lilliana Tonazzi and Cloe Cunningham set the tone on the defensive end, while aggressive scoring from Elizabeth Pratt let the Huskies know that the home team wasn’t going to be pushed around on their own court. Now, we had ourselves a much tighter match. The scale tipped for the opposing teams throughout the set, though the Huskies came out on top 22-25.

The third set was even tighter, with each team trading point after point. About midway through the Gore Rangers started to shine, creating several scoring opportunities and gaining a slight lead, which was later extinguished by the Huskies’ response, helping seal the deal for a BMHS victory.

After the game, both coaches expressed excitement for how their team performed, and offered positive outlooks heading into the season.

“I feel like we’re really ready for this season,” said BMHS coach Shelby Crummer. “ I can feel the excitement of them playing together. I feel that their connections are stronger than I’ve seen on the varsity program in a long time … and that is something we are all really excited to see, ” Crummer said.

“For our first game I’m super happy about how they started out,” said VMS coach Paige Waymire. “I’m excited with our potential for the season and things are looking positive.”

The Gore Rangers will hit the road for their first 1A/2A Western Slope league matchup of the season against Hayden Friday night, and then will play at home Tuesday night in a non-league matchup against Vail Christian. Battle Mountain will stay local this weekend, and take on Glenwood Springs and then Palisade in back-to-back 4A matchups Friday night at Eagle Valley High School, before the Devils have at both those traveling teams on Saturday.