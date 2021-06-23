VMS girls golf finish runner-up at State Championships

The Vail Mountain School girls golf team finished runner-up at the 3A State Championships Tuesday at the Elmwood Golf Course in Pueblo.

Special to the Daily

Two VMS athletes finished in the top 10 to earn individual medals. Logan Hale finished in 6th place and Ava Cavataio finished in 9th place, capping off a successful season for both girls. Logan Nobrega finished 24th and Ava Crowley finished 30th to help the team secure the runner-up result. There were 13 schools and 84 competitors at the meet.

On the second day of competition, VMS was able to rally on the back nine to secure the runner-up trophy. “It is a great accomplishment for the school and the best results ever for the girls golf program,“ said coach Ryan Sappenfield.

“The girls really came together as a team this week and gained some valuable experience at the State level.”

The team consisted of two freshman and two sophomores, and this was their first full season and first State tournament for all the players on the team.