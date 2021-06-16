VMS girls soccer dominates DSST: Green Valley Ranch in playoff opener

Vail Mountain School's Gaby Gish scores a goal against DSST: Green Valley Ranch on Wednesday in East Vail.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The Vail Mountain School girls soccer team made a statement on their home turf Wednesday in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs, dispatching DSST: Green Valley Ranch in an 8-0 rout.

Vail Mountain School's Stella Stone drives down the field against Green Valley Ranch Wednesday in East Vail.

The Gore Rangers, who went 10-0 in the regular season, came out swinging against a porous Raptors defense, with strike after strike being delivered in a wave of orange that left their opponents washed out by the half with a 5-0 deficit.

Vail Mountain School's Kaitlin Keane gets around Green Valley Ranch defenders Wednesday in East Vail.

The second half wasn’t all too different, as the Gore Rangers put up another three unanswered goals to seal the 8-0 victory.

Kjersti Moritz led the Gore Rangers with three goals and an assist. Gaby Gish also had a standout performance, adding points to the board and leading the team in assists. The team’s momentum is only increasing, according to coach Bob Bandoni.

“The players continue to push the learning curve, focusing on development and maturation as the tournament progresses,” Bandoni said after the game.

The third-seeded Gore Rangers aren’t celebrating just yet, though. With Round 1 behind them. They’re bracing for a tougher opponent on Saturday when they’ll play host to The Academy, the tournament’s sixth seed, out of Westminster.

“Our focus is singularly on the next training session,” Bandoni said.