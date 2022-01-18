Walsh places fourth at World Para Snow Sports Championships

Thomas Walsh, of the United States, competes in the men's Alpine skiing slalom, standing, at the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Jeongseon, South Korea.

Lee Jin-man/AP

Vail’s Thomas Walsh placed fourth in the men’s standing category of Monday’s super-combined event at the 2021 World Para Snow Sports Championships in Lillehammer, Norway, missing the podium by just over a second.

Walsh’s combined time of 1:55.23 led the American contingent at the pre-Olympic event.

“I’m pretty happy with this,” Walsh told Team U.S.A. reporter Kristen Gowdy.

“It was going to be either hit or miss for me. Coming off of an injury from last season, I’m quite happy that I’m still up there and know that I have the potential to push when it comes to the (Paralympic) Games in March. I know I can ski with these guys; I just didn’t turn on the slalom today.”

After the super-G portion, Walsh was just 0.16 seconds behind Italy’s Federico Pelizzari. His 45.58-second slalom has pushed him out of the medals, however, as it was just the fifth-fastest in the field.

Walsh will compete in the giant slalom Wednesday. He was the world championship bronze medalist in the event in 2019.