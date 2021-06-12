WATCH: Dog’s winning high jump on Friday at GoPro Mountain Games

A 5-year old Belgian Malinois named Brew had the highest jump Friday in the GoPro Mountain Games K9 Superwall competition, a second-year event which saw big crowds on Friday in Lionshead.

Brew’s handler Cortney Adams said after visiting from Glendale, Arizona, to enter Brew into the DockDogs Big Air competition in 2019, she discovered the K9 Superwall competition and figured that Brew might perform well in the event. The K9 Superwall was a new event at the Mountain Games in 2019.

“He didn’t do quite as well, I think he only got 6 feet, but he learned how to do it,” Adams said.

For dogs to score points in the K9 Superwall, they must jump from the ground to higher-elevation platform, as opposed to the DockDogs Extreme Vertical, where dogs jump as high as they can into water. K9 Superwall competitors must land on the platform without assistance from the owner, and a spotter stands below to catch the dog or help break the fall to avoid injury.

Cortney Adams and Brew, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois who jumped atop the nearly 7-foot platform behind them at the GoPro Mountain Games on Friday. The K9 Superwall competition continues on Saturday.

John LaConte/jlaconte@vaildaily.com

After thinking about Brew’s performance in 2019, Adams said she has been optimistic for 2021.

“He’s an athletic dog, and every time I’m away he does everything he can to get back to me,” Adams said.

To get Brew to jump, Adams simply stands atop the platform, where Brew knows she is stationed, and tells the dog to come to her.

“It’s coming together, he’s doing really good,” she said.

Brew topped his 2019 performance in his very first effort on Thursday, and by Friday he had nearly reached 7 feet with his jumps. Brew’s winning jump on Thursday was 6 feet, 8 inches, and on Friday it was 6 feet, 11 inches.

Adams said she’s getting ready to set the bar higher for Brew.

“The early jumps wear him out, so I do want to try starting him higher and see how he does,” she said.

Brew and the rest of the dogs in the K9 Superwall compete based on their height and age, as well as their category, pet or professional. Competitions take place in Lionshead Saturday at 8:10 a.m., 1:10 p.m. and 5:10 p.m., and Sunday at 8:10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:10 p.m.