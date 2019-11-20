WATCH: Heavy snow on Vail Mountain, On the Hill with John LaConte
VIDEO: Take a run down Slifer Express with John and Polina LaConte on the first snowy day of Vail’s 2019-20 season.
LaConte is riding a Weston Backwoods snowboard, use PromoCode: onthehill for a free pair of gloves with the purchase of a snowboard from locally based snowboard and splitboard provider Weston Backcountry.
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
On The Hill
WATCH: Ski & tee (skiing and golfing in the same day) with lifetime Vail Valley local Kevin Denton
With snow in the forecast, you might have to wait until spring for the next chance to ski and tee in Eagle County.