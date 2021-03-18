WATCH: Mikaela Shiffrin fan page shares touching tribute video for its idol, “You will never ski alone”

On Thursday morning, the ShiffrinFans Instagram page shared a touching tribute video to the page’s namesake, Mikaela Shiffrin . Featuring the voices of fellow skiers and video from the past year, Shiffrin posted the video herself saying “Not crying, not crying, not crying … thank you so much.”

“From your fans to you,” the Instagram post reads.

In the video, the following words are read by a variety of skiers, both teammates and competitors of Shiffrin.

“This has been an exceptionally hard and challenging season for you. But nonetheless you proved again and again just how resilient you are. No matter what, you came back. And though it all you even managed to keep your smile, your cheerful self, your love for the sport and your fans. In light of everything that has happened in the past year, you gave it your everything and kept pushing forward. You showed the world once again what an incredible athlete and even more incredible human being you are. When people said you wouldn’t come back, you proved them wrong. And for all of that we will always support you no matter what. We will always have your back, through ups and downs, through the hardest and the best moments. We are so proud of you, for your kind soul and your powerful heart.

“You will never ski alone.“

We’re not crying, we’re not crying, we’re not crying … OK, we’re crying.

Assistant Editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.