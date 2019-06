VIDEO: Cruising around the GoPro Mountain Games, Vail Daily reporter John LaConte checks out proprioceptive insoles from Gorsuch, LED slap bracelets from Night Ize, electric muscle simulators from Hi-Dow, and a whole lot more while riding a Onewheel from Rocky Mountain Adventure Rentals.

