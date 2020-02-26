Wednesday’s schedule of events at the Burton U.S. Open

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott put down an 82.55 on her first of three runs at the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships women's slopestyle finals last year.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaild

The first day of competition at the Burton U.S. Open sees the men and women competing in the Slopestyle semis. Head over to Golden Peak to see the fun, and stick around for music from Luke Mitrani and Ghost Light at night.

Slopestyle Semi-Finals

When: 10 a.m. for women, 12:30 p.m. for men

Where: Golden Peak

Cost: Free

Sponsor Village

When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Vail Village

Cost: Free

Free Burton Concert Series: Luke Mitrani, Ghost Light

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Solaris Concert Stage, Solaris Plaza

Cost: Free

Chill Fundraiser Party presented by Nokian Tyres

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The Colorado Snowsports Museum

Cost: $35 at the door, donated to the museum

View Thursday’s schedule of events here.

View Friday’s schedule here.

View Saturday’s schedule here.

View the full schedule here.