Wednesday’s schedule of events at the Burton U.S. Open
The first day of competition at the Burton U.S. Open sees the men and women competing in the Slopestyle semis. Head over to Golden Peak to see the fun, and stick around for music from Luke Mitrani and Ghost Light at night.
Slopestyle Semi-Finals
When: 10 a.m. for women, 12:30 p.m. for men
Where: Golden Peak
Cost: Free
Sponsor Village
When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Vail Village
Cost: Free
Free Burton Concert Series: Luke Mitrani, Ghost Light
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Solaris Concert Stage, Solaris Plaza
Cost: Free
Chill Fundraiser Party presented by Nokian Tyres
When: 8 p.m.
Where: The Colorado Snowsports Museum
Cost: $35 at the door, donated to the museum
View Thursday’s schedule of events here.
View Friday’s schedule here.
View Saturday’s schedule here.
View the full schedule here.
