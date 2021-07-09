Why are Broncos’ picks in rounds 2-3 still unsigned?
It’s semi-complicated
Ryan O'Halloran
During a span of six days in mid-May, the Broncos signed six of their 10 draft picks, a product of the mostly-formulaic negotiations for rookie contracts.
But two-plus weeks before the start of training camp, second-round running back Javonte Williams and both third-round picks — center Quinn Meinerz and linebacker Baron Browning — remain unsigned.
What gives?
