 Why are Broncos’ picks in rounds 2-3 still unsigned? | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Why are Broncos’ picks in rounds 2-3 still unsigned?

It’s semi-complicated

Sports Sports |

Ryan O'Halloran
The Denver Post
Broncos linebacker Baron Browning takes part in a drill during rookie minicamp at the team’s headquarters Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Englewood.
David Zalubowski/AP

During a span of six days in mid-May, the Broncos signed six of their 10 draft picks, a product of the mostly-formulaic negotiations for rookie contracts.

But two-plus weeks before the start of training camp, second-round running back Javonte Williams and both third-round picks — center Quinn Meinerz and linebacker Baron Browning — remain unsigned.

What gives?

Read more via The Denver Post.

Support Local Journalism