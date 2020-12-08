Will high school winter sports happen?

Battle Mountain basketball may need to spread out a little from last year, but, yes, we think it’s likely there will be some form of basketball and other winter sports this year. (Daily file photo)



So, let’s ask the question. Will we have winter high school sports with the coronavirus?

Yes and no, and probably not in the form with which you are familiar.

You were probably looking for a simple solution, but the only simple solution — no sports — is one you won’t like. This is a complicated time and requires creative solutions, so let’s fix the world, OK?

Well, upon further review, I don’t know if we can fix wrestling. This really seems the most unsuited sport to a COVID world. How are you meant to beat the living heck out of someone without breathing on them, not to mention the saliva, blood and a distinct lack of 6 feet?

Let’s look into post-match showers and investigate wrestling foam, by all means. Eagle Valley coach Melvin Valdez has some great ideas and I don’t doubt his counterpart at Battle Mountain, Angelo Vasquez, does too.

That said, short of early delivery of a vaccine, which wouldn’t go first to healthy high school wrestlers, I’m not holding my breath on wrestling happening.

In other winter sports, we simply have to be creative. Basketball can happen. First things first, people, go long on stock of companies that sell video cameras and provide internet streaming services because there will be no fans.

This is not negotiable, people. Again, everyone has to think differently, out of the box. And, congratulations, fans, you’re out of the box.

Here’s what a basketball game looks like. Taking Battle Mountain’s gym simply because it’s the closest to my desk here in EagleVail, the Huskies will occupy the south side of the stands as their sideline, while the visitors have the north stands. Spread out, everyone.

There are two scoring tables linked by computers. If the visiting team substitutes, a player walks toward his or her scorer’s table and flashes his or her number to the scorer. Said scorer inputs, “Palisade No. 3 is entering the game” on the computer via direct messaging so that the score books are aligned.

At natural timeouts in the game, the two scorers check via DM that the score on the board is right and that everyone is agreement on team fouls and the bonus and players in foul trouble.

Meanwhile, at each end of the court, there is a rack of 12 basketballs. When a team scores or at a natural stopping point — say the ball goes out of bounds — have the ref pull the ball and give a clean one to the inbounding player. The old ball is taken out and cleaned and put back on the rack.

Basketball is a game of runs and stopping the game every two minutes for a new ball wrecks the flow of the game.

Here’s another thing to consider: Do we keep the classifications (i.e. 4A Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley and 2A Vail Christian and Vail Mountain) and the leagues like the 2A or 4A Western Slope? Or do we go regional? Welcome to the Interstate 70 League of Summit, Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley, Vail Mountain, Vail Christian, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, DeBeque, Coal Ridge and Palisade?

We could add Highway 131 (Steamboat, Soroco and Hayden) or Highway 82 (Aspen, Basalt and Roaring Fork). We could subtract some schools, but don’t get stuck on the particulars this year. If you can play this year, play.

In hockey, the first job is laundry. Gentleman (and quite possibly, ladies), let’s address your bags, you know the things with all your gear that sit in the back of you car all … season … long.

Wash them. Every day after practice. Throw everything into the laundry. This would be a service for all of humanity and, on top of that, would kill a lot of germs that may or may not win the battle against COVID. Make this a good thing that comes out of this global pandemic.

OK, Battle Mountain hockey will probably not get access to Heinz Field in Pittsburgh for a game this year, but playing outdoors is a solution to playing in the days of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)



But even that, while progress for all life forms except germs, only gets us co far. Looking at Dobson and the Eagle Pool & Ice Ronk, we can’t set up teams on opposite ends of the rink — the benches are on the same side of the ice. One also can’t have players “jumping” on the ice for their shifts through one corner door of the glass.

We have to think outside the box, or the rink, and go all NHL Winter Classic on high school hockey. Play it outdoors, people. It’s as old as the game itself.

Glenwood Springs, which is in the same conference at Battle Mountain, has been practicing outdoors for two years and hosting one true home game per season outside, while playing the rest of their “home” games in Eagle. Glenwood does it. Let’s go.

We can find somewhere to flood and put up some boards for an ice sheet. Everyone’s who’s played hockey growing up here has done this in their backyards every winter.

Play outside and get the season in.

Skiing? As long as the resorts stay open, we should be OK. Again, please don’t congregate at the start and/or finish area. Leave. Find out your result on the Internet.

And we’ll probably have to cut the banquet at the end of the season at state at Beaver Creek. We’re sure all of you will be crushed not to sit through that 3-hour snooze fest.

Despite all our good intentions, COVID still may be too much for high schools sports, particularly indoor ones, this winter. We have to prepare for that, too.

Do we end up playing basketball and hockey in the spring/early summer when COVID cases are down, the vaccine is in better circulation and the weather is better and we can open all the doors and windows? Maybe.

Yes, that will screw up the multi-sport athleticism that we so covet? Yep, but there will be tough choices involved with this athletic year. We’ve seen them already.

Of course this isn’t the year we wanted, but it’s the year we have. Make the most of it.