Winter preps previews: Eagle Valley girls basketball

Josie Fitzsimmons returns for Eagle Valley in 2022-2023. Fitzsimmons led the team in scoring with a 10 points per game average.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

In each of his two seasons as Eagle Valley’s girls basketball head coach, Vinny Cisneros has seen the total win tally increase. Having lost only two seniors from last year’s 8-16 team, Cisneros expects the Devils to continue progressing.

“This is the year consistency pays off,” he told the Vail Daily in advance of the 2022-2023 season, which kicks off Dec. 1 at Basalt.

“The core of our program is entering into its third year together and the familiarity of the culture and systems we’ve been building should translate into more consistency. We’ve learned a lot about ourselves and what we’re capable of, seeing consistent improvement in a lot of different areas over the last two years.”

The two losses — Jasmine Fontana and Anna Gill — weren’t miniscule. Both players averaged nine points per game, tied for second on the team, and were the co-leaders in 3-point field goals made. “We’ll need some players to step up to fill that scoring void,” Cisneros said.

Junior Josie Fitzsimmons, who led the team with 10 PPG, might be called upon to shoulder even more of the scoring load this year.

“She sets our tone of intensity with her endless energy,” Cisneros said, adding that his seniors “will provide great leadership and be our anchor in executing our offensive and defensive philosophies.”

Emily Davis-Provoste battles for an offensive rebound against Cedar Fitzsimmons in last year’s game between Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

The Devils return five varsity players, each with starting experience. Cisneros’ “floor general,” C.J. Yurcak, returns at the point guard position, along with Cedar Fitzsimmons and Alyssa Jones, both of whom the coach expects to solidify the team’s presence in the paint on both ends of the floor. Lauren Hauseman is the fourth senior returning; she’s suffered season-ending knee injuries in back-to-back years. “Her grit and resilience will be a driving force for us this year,” Cisneros said.

Eagle Valley’s last 10 seasons (Year, overall record, league record) 2021-2022: 8-16, 5-7 2020-2021: 2-11, 2-9 2019-2020: 5-15, 4-8 2018-2019: 3-18, 1-11 2017-2018: 6-17, 4-8 2016-2017: 14-10, 7-5 2015-2016: 12-9, 9-5 2014-2015: 15-6, 10-4 2013-2014: 12-11, 8-6 2012-2013: 6-17, 2-10

Cisneros was quick to praise the work of coach Sarah Brubeck in developing the current sophomore and junior classes, which he feels are “loaded with talent” and capable of providing “quality depth on the varsity roster.”

“It’s tough to pinpoint who will break out for us this year, but we’ve got great size, speed and shooting that coach Brubeck has developed well at the junior varsity level and we’re excited to see their contributions on the varsity floor this year,” he said.

The team also added Kindi Backstrom to the coaching staff. Backstrom, who was Battle Mountain’s head coach when the Huskies last won the Western Slope League title back in 2018-2019 , will lead Eagle Valley’s C-team this winter, “elevating our staff with her championship pedigree and experience,” Cisneros praised. “We’ve got some great pieces in place to reach new heights.”

The theme of the season — consistency — is also the team’s primary process goal.

“Too many times last year we dropped winnable games because of poor execution or flat starts,” Cisneros pointed out. “Being more comfortable in our system should lead to more consistent and competitive performances. We’re coming off a competitive first-round playoff appearance and we’re not only looking to get back to the big dance but advancing as well.”

After a February four-game skid, the Devils went to Steamboat Springs and beat the Sailors — who finished with a 7-5 league mark — on their floor, 60-49. The Devils then lost to Lewis-Palmer 58-43 in their final game.

With CHSAA expanding basketball to include a 6A division, Eagle Valley (enrollment 944) now finds itself right on the smallest edge of the 63-team 5A (enrollment: 939-1,452) classification.

“We have some tough tests on our schedule in the form of 5A powerhouses Central, Montrose, Fruita and Durango,” Cisneros added. “Competing against those teams early in the schedule will really help prepare us for league play.”

The third-year coach believes things will run through Glenwood Springs and its returning league player of the year, Joslyn Spires. “Coach Rhonda Moser and the Lady Demons are the standard on the Western Slope, so those two games are always circled on our schedule,” Cisneros said.

“To be the best, we gotta beat the best.”