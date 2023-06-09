World champion Nick Troutman continues to kayak, content create and crush the competition

Nick Troutman competes in the GoPro Mountain Games GoPro Gore IV Kayak Challenge Friday in Vail. Troutman placed third.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

One could argue the high point of Nick Troutman’s life came in 2009.

“He took my daughter and my world championship,” Eric Jackson — founder of Jackson Kayak, father of Nick’s wife, Emily, and runner-up to Troutman at the 2009 International Canoe Federation (ICF) freestyle world championship — said in a 2022 episode of “Great Family Adventure,” the Troutman-Jackson clan’s TV show.

Troutman, however, doesn’t think he’s on the back nine of his career quite yet. Then again, he’s not sure if he’s the best source for such intel.

“I think you might have to ask someone else where they think I am on the curve,” the six-time Canadian national champion laughed after Friday’s GoPro Gore IV Kayak Challenge, won by his brother-in-law, Dane Jackson. In fact, the 34-year-old — looking lean and mean with forearm veins popping after his third-place finish — doesn’t plan on going over the hill anytime soon. His plan: continued reinvention of self and rearrangement of priorities.

“My goal in life is to always be better than I was yesterday. Always improving, but also open to improvement in different ways,” he said, noting his relatively recent focus on off-water fitness, nutrition and mindset.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“I’m also open to the fact that life is ever-changing and evolving,” the father of two young kids, Tucker and Parker, continued. “Maybe for me, instead of spending seven days a week training, I want to spend more time with my kids and family. And so, my priorities kind of shift there, too. It’s not always about just results; it’s a lot more about trying to live my best life.”

That ‘best life’ still looks a lot like the one profiled by the Vail Daily before last year’s Mountain Games.

Nick is still living the rad RV life with Emily, who finished second overall in the women’s division on Friday and has 16 Mountain Games wins in 19 years of attendance after winning all four she contested last year (everything but the Steep Creek championship) . As they criss-cross the country, they’re busy selling kayaks and ripping rapids whenever and wherever possible, producing “Great Family Adventure” content along the way.

GoPro Gore IV Kayak Challenge results Men Dane Jackson – 22:01.36 Robert Prechtl – 22:18.51 Nick Troutman – 22:18.52 Marcelo Galizio – 22:35.62 Tom Dolle – 22:38.91 Jeremiah Williams – 22:56 Tomasz Czaplicki – 22:57.05 Mateo Kowalczyk – 23:02.57 Henry Heyman – 23:02.77 Don Beveridge – 23:07.64 Women Adriene Levknecht – 22:56.03 Emily Jackson – 23:09.57 Darcy Gaechter – 23:15.44 Eleanor Knight – 23:47.03 Zofia Tula – 24:11.96 Katie Fankhouser – 24:36.93 Maia Cullwick – 25:06.14 Aiyana French – 25:13.95 Tessa Prince – 25:15.52 Q Wang – 25:39.58

“Been doing a lot more filming and more episodes and stuff, so that’s been keeping us active as well, which has been cool,” Troutman, who also has his own podcast, answered when asked for a life update. “Just doing a lot of traveling and adventures; it’s been super fun.”

In the weeks leading up to the Mountain Games, they’ve parked and paddled all over Colorado. After the CKS Paddlefest in Buena Vista over Memorial Day weekend, they contested a “grueling one-hour race” at PouFest in Fort Collins.

“Kind of just trying to work our best to get used to this altitude,” Troutman said. “It’s like, no matter how much I try to get in shape, I come here and it’s a humbling altitude; I just can’t find any oxygen.”

Brody Ast gets a face full of water a section of rapids during the GoPro Mountain Games GoPro Gore IV Kayak Challenge Friday in Vail. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

The biggest competition on the calendar is the ICF freestyle world championships, scheduled for Oct. 9-14 in Columbus, Georgia. Troutman will compete for Canada while Emily and Dane return for Team USA. During the final day of last year’s Mountain Gamnes, Troutman suffered a concussion in the 8-ball Kayak Sprint. He flew out to the COVID-delayed worlds event (usually held every other year) in Nottingham, Great Britain the next day.

“I didn’t necessarily have my best result,” he said of finishing 20th. Emily, the 2009 and 2015 world champion, wound up fourth, missing bronze by just 56.66 points. Fortunately, the first family of kayaking was still represented on the podium, as Dane took the title over Poland’s Tomasz Czaplicki. Czaplicki was seventh in Friday’s Mountain Game race, which contained a rich international presence. France’s Tom Dolle took fifth and Great Britain’s Gav Barker was 14th.

“There’s some really fast racers here,” Troutman said. “You’ve got a couple local boys that are really fast.”

Indeed. Vail’s Robert Prechtl nipped Troutman for silver by 0.01 seconds, an unfathomable margin considering the interval start nature of the 4 mile race.

Rob Prechtl blasts down Gore Creek during the GoPro Mountain Games GoPro Gore IV Kayak Challenge Friday in Vail. Prechtl, who is a local, placed second. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

“There’s so many fast people, it’s kind of like a 20-minute sprint — but you’re running on your hands,” Troutman described of the suffer fest. “Water is a bit chilly, altitude’s a struggle. So you know, you have to put it altogether, push through it and keep going because you know there’s some faster racers behind you.”

Colorado Mesa student Oran Huff felt the pursuit. He was chased by Dolle the entire race.

“It was a blast. Good flows, cold water, but a lot of fun,” Huff said after placing 11th in his third-career Mountain Games appearance. His CMU friend Bailey Ludwig came in a couple minutes later.

“I didn’t think about how cold it would be, but halfway through my fingers were completely numb,” Ludwig said.

“It’s fun to be a part of the community.”

New U.S. national team member Luca Bohn was in the mix, though he raced using a C1 kayak.

“It went pretty good,” said the 16-year-old Fairview High School student, who recently qualified for the world championship slalom set for later this summer in Poland .

“I had some struggles through the wave but I feel like I kept speed through the flat water.”

In addition to the other kayak events this weekend, the Troutman-Jackson family always partakes in the mud run together. Troutman said it’s possible his kids will make their Mountain Games paddle-race debut on Saturday, too. He’s said he’s trying to encourage — not push — his offspring into the family trade.

“We always try to make it a positive experience when they go in the river,” he said regarding Tucker and Parker. “And maybe paddling isn’t their thing — maybe it’s hiking, biking, painting — I’ve got no idea. I’m just trying to introduce them as much as I can and let them fall in love with something.”

While Nick and Emily continue to defy the aging process, their two kids are not. They’ve hit the stage where peer pressure — to paddle with friends — is a real thing.

“To get with mom and dad it’s like, ‘eh, whatever,’ but when you’re going with your friends, then it’s cool,” Troutman said as he prepared to head back to Vail Village for the freestyle semi-finals, where he took third last year, right behind Stephen Wright (second) and Dane (first).

“I think you’ll see a couple cool combo tricks,” he responded when asked if he has any new moves ready for the wave, his sly smile almost betraying a belief that his paddling pinnacle is truly yet to come.

“There’s always, always room for improvement.”