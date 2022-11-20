World Cup notebook: Johnson takes third in Idre Fjall FIS open mogul event

The U.S. Freestyle Moguls Ski Team swept the podiums on Saturday and Sunday in a FIS open race in Idre Fjall, Sweden. Vail's Tess Johnson (right) took third on Saturday.

Rick Bowmer/AP photo

The U.S. Moguls Team looked sharp in its season-opener over the weekend, sweeping the podium at a FIS open event in Idre Fjall (SWE) on Saturday and Sunday. Olivia Giaccio, Alli Macuga, and Vail’s Tess Johnson went 1-2-3 in Saturday’s event, which featured five nations, and Kasey Hogg, Kylie Kariotis and Skylar Slettene formed a red, white and blue trio on Sunday.

The World Cup mogul season opener is Dec. 3-4 in Ruka (FIN) , but it will return to Idre Fjall the following weekend (Dec. 10-11) for moguls and dual moguls.

Last year, France’s Perrine Laffont won the overall moguls crystal globe, while Australia’s Jakara Anthony, the Olympic gold medalist, was tops in the combined moguls-dual moguls standings. Giaccio (fourth) was the top American in the 2021-2022 moguls standings, while Johnson finished fifth.

Del Bosco places 33rd in Austrian National Championships

EagleVail’s Chris Del Bosco, who is competing for the U.S. in ski cross this season after a 15-year career with the Canadian national team, placed 33rd at the Austrian National Ski Cross championships at Pitztaler Gletschher on Nov. 19.

Alpine Canada | Special to the Daily

The Pitztal races are often used as a test by many World Cup teams before the FIS ski cross World Cup season officially gets underway on Dec. 8 in Val Thorens (FRA). Austria, Germany, Canada, France, Switzerland, Japan, Italy, Great Britain, Czech Republic, Georgia and the United States were all represented at the event.

Austria’s Mathias Graf took the win, with Swiss skier Jonas Lenherr coming in second and Germany’s Florian Wilmsmann rounding out the podium. Brant Crossan was the top American in 19th. Del Bosco’s training partner, Tyler Wallasch, who was the lone American Olympian last February, did not start.