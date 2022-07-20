World Cup notebook: Keeping up with the area’s elite athletes

Mikaela Shiffrin accepts the World Cup overall trophy in March 2017 flanked by her parents, Eileen and Jeff. Shiffrin discussed her 2022 season in Elle Magazine earlier this week.

Daily file photo

Edwards star Mikaela Shiffrin discussed her 2022 season for the August issue of Elle Magazine. Rose Minutaglio captured how the skier processed skiing out of three Olympic events but came back to secure a fourth overall World Cup globe.

After the Games, Shiffrin joined Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles as the latest high-profile stars to shine a light on mental health.

“It’s scary, because it shows vulnerability,” she told Minutaglio. “But there’s no reason to feel shame anymore.”

On April 28, she published a deeply personal essay for The Player’s Tribune , describing the effects of losing her father, Jeff, and explaining the background story for her mental health struggles that, as Minutaglio details, actually started around 2016.

“No matter how much success I’ve had in my career, it was like a constant battle of trying to prove my worth,” Shiffrin told Minutaglio of that time.”I would be nervous, and then I’d get more and more and more nervous until I had to puke. I was essentially having panic attacks.”

The COVID shutdown of the World Cup provided an introspective opportunity for Shiffrin, who realized the link between her identity and performance was unhealthy.

“It became hard for me to separate who I am as a person, or even my self-worth, from my races and my performances,” she told the magazine.

Instead of suppressing her emotions, she was transparent.

“You want to run away and you want to hide from those difficult moments, but they’re there no matter what,” she said. “I knew I needed to face this, and I could either choose to do it in shame or I could choose to stand up straight and, I don’t know, bare my soul.”

River Radamus hopped on the links for the Malbon Golf & Spyder Active Invitational at Keystone Resort earlier this month.

River Radamus shows off his drive along with his Malbon Golf and Spyder Active apparel.

SDJ Photography/Courtesy photo

“Had a sick time at the @malbongolf x @spyderactive invitational last week. So cool seeing different worlds collide,” the Edwards skier posted on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the rest of the world to get their hands on this stuff.”

River Radamus shows off his putting stroke and his Malbon Golf and Spyder Active apparel.

SDJ Photography/Courtesy photo

Spyder and the U.S. Ski Team ended a 33-year partnership in May.

Two-time Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc champion and Leadville local Courtney Dauwalter, 37, won the Hardrock 100 — one of the most challenging ultra trail races in the world — on Saturday in Silverton. Dauwalter, who has also won the Western States 100, covered the course — which was 102 miles and included 33,000 feet of elevation gain and loss — in a record time (26:44:36) for women and finished seven hours ahead of the nearest competitor. She was sixth overall for men and women.

“I was so pumped to get another shot at this course,” she told Bryon Powell of iRunFar . Dauwalter had to drop out of the 2021 race after 62 miles because of nutrition and stomach issues. “And so, to finish the loop felt really good. To kiss that rock and give it a good old bear hug was my main goal. And we made it.”

Dauwalter told Powell that she’s going to “chill out for a bit” before racing Diagonale des Fous, another 100-mile race, in France in October.

Fresh off his first XTERRA USA title last weekend at the Beaver Creek event, Sullivan Middaugh will head to West Chester, Ohio, for the 2022 USA Triathlon Junior Nationals.

Middaugh will race on July 30 in the junior draft-legal 18-19 division, completing a 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike and 5-kilometer run .

Snowboarder Blake Moller, the 2022 Freeride World Tour (FWT) champion got back on snow for a “summer shred” session at Mt. Hood this month with other Salomon athletes.

“It’s been a really nice summer so far,” he stated.

“Just up here hanging out with the whole crew — just vibing. It’s been a blast.”

After the winter, Moller headed to the ocean to surf with close friends. He’s also been busy climbing around Salt Lake “as much as possible” with his brothers. His older brother Grifen skis in the FWT.

“Little Cottonwood Canyon has some really good routes and some history to them, too,” the 22-year-old added.

When the Edwards product has been in the valley, he’s spent time working for his dad’s electrical company. Right now, he said there is no strict training routine — “just try and stay as active as possible on the daily.” Before he ditches the desert to prepare for his title defense, he will be airborne in another sense, though.

“I recently got my skydive A license (and) have been enjoying that as well,” he stated, adding that he’s done about 26 jumps so far.