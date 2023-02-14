World Cup notebook: Lemley hits the podium again in Chiesa in Valmalenco, Italy

SSCV mogul skier Elizabeth Lemley competes in the qualification run of the women's freestyle ski world cup moguls at Val-Saint-Come, Quebec, on Jan. 27. Lemley claimed her third-career World Cup podium last Saturday in Italy.

Sean Kilpatrick/AP photo

Ski and Snowboard Club Vail mogul skier Elizabeth Lemley claimed her third career podium (and third of the season) with a second-place finish in the dual moguls in Chiesa in Valmalenco, Italy last Saturday. It was the penultimate stop of the 2022/2023 World Cup calendar and the last competition before the upcoming world championships in Bakuriani, Georgia.

“Today was good,” Lemley, who will compete at the world championships starting Feb. 19, said from the finish area. “It was pretty cool [to get another podium ahead of World Champs], I’m definitely feeling more confident with this result. I’m looking forward to some rest and recovery.”

Lemley was matched against Perrine Laffont of France in the big final after taking down fellow American Jaelin Kauf, who would finish seventh, in the quarterfinals and Japan’s own rising star Anri Kawamura in the semifinals.

In the finals, the 17-year-old Ski and Snowboard Club Vail athlete wasn’t able to nail her run against the 2017 dual moguls world champion Laffont, who was fresh off of a duals win in Deer Valley a week ago. The young American put on the brakes before the final jump, knocking her out of the running for the win. Laffont now leads both the dual moguls and overall moguls standings with one event in Almaty, Kazakhstan remaining in the middle of March. Lemley is currently third in the dual moguls standings and fifth in the overall.

Vail’s Tess Johnson finished in 16th on the women’s side and former SSCV athlete Dylan Walczyk had his best result of the year so far, finishing in fourth.

Corning, Kalapos, Leith, MacCutcheon named to U.S. team for World Snowboard Championships

Four snowboarders with local ties were named to the U.S. team for the 2023 FI Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia.

Two-time Olympian and 2019 World Champion Chris Corning will lead the U.S. team. The Avon athlete is coming off of a third-place finish at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain on Feb. 4. Senna Leith will join a deep snowboardcross team, led by five-time Olympian Linsey Jacobellis, while Zoe Kalapos joins Maddie Mastro and Kinsely White on the women’s halfpipe team and Steven MacCutcheon will compete in the men’s parallel.

“I am so honored and excited to be announced by the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team today to represent the USA in the sport of snowboarding at the 2023 FIS Snowboard, Freestyle, and Freeski World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia,” MacCutcheon posted on Instagram.

“I will be competing on February 19th (parallel GS) and the 21st (parallel Slalom), so getting ready quickly for my first World Championship start ever in my career!”

2023 FIS World Snowboard Championships schedule and coverage (all times are MST) Sunday, Feb. 19

1:00 a.m. – men’s and women’s parallel giant slalom – Peacock , skiandsnowboard.live Tuesday, Feb. 21

2:00 a.m. – men’s and women’s parallel slalom – Peacock , skiandsnowboard.live Wednesday, Feb. 22

2:00 a.m. – team parallel slalom – Peacock , skiandsnowboard.live Monday, Feb. 27

2:00 a.m. – men’s and women’s slopestyle finals – Peacock , skiandsnowboard.live Thursday, March 2

11:00 p.m. – men’s and women’s halfpipe finals – Peacock , skiandsnowboard.live Friday, March 3

3:30 a.m. – men’s and women’s snowboardcross – Peacock , skiandsnowboard.live Saturday, March 4

3:30 a.m. – team snowboardcross – Peacock , skiandsnowboard.live Sunday, March 5

3:00 a.m. – men’s and women’s big air finals – Peacock , skiandsnowboard.live