World Cup notebook: Lemley hits the podium again in Chiesa in Valmalenco, Italy
MacCutcheon, Corning, Kalapos and Leith named to snowboard world championship team
Ski and Snowboard Club Vail mogul skier Elizabeth Lemley claimed her third career podium (and third of the season) with a second-place finish in the dual moguls in Chiesa in Valmalenco, Italy last Saturday. It was the penultimate stop of the 2022/2023 World Cup calendar and the last competition before the upcoming world championships in Bakuriani, Georgia.
“Today was good,” Lemley, who will compete at the world championships starting Feb. 19, said from the finish area. “It was pretty cool [to get another podium ahead of World Champs], I’m definitely feeling more confident with this result. I’m looking forward to some rest and recovery.”
Lemley was matched against Perrine Laffont of France in the big final after taking down fellow American Jaelin Kauf, who would finish seventh, in the quarterfinals and Japan’s own rising star Anri Kawamura in the semifinals.
In the finals, the 17-year-old Ski and Snowboard Club Vail athlete wasn’t able to nail her run against the 2017 dual moguls world champion Laffont, who was fresh off of a duals win in Deer Valley a week ago. The young American put on the brakes before the final jump, knocking her out of the running for the win. Laffont now leads both the dual moguls and overall moguls standings with one event in Almaty, Kazakhstan remaining in the middle of March. Lemley is currently third in the dual moguls standings and fifth in the overall.
Vail’s Tess Johnson finished in 16th on the women’s side and former SSCV athlete Dylan Walczyk had his best result of the year so far, finishing in fourth.
Corning, Kalapos, Leith, MacCutcheon named to U.S. team for World Snowboard Championships
Four snowboarders with local ties were named to the U.S. team for the 2023 FI Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia.
Two-time Olympian and 2019 World Champion Chris Corning will lead the U.S. team. The Avon athlete is coming off of a third-place finish at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain on Feb. 4. Senna Leith will join a deep snowboardcross team, led by five-time Olympian Linsey Jacobellis, while Zoe Kalapos joins Maddie Mastro and Kinsely White on the women’s halfpipe team and Steven MacCutcheon will compete in the men’s parallel.
“I am so honored and excited to be announced by the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team today to represent the USA in the sport of snowboarding at the 2023 FIS Snowboard, Freestyle, and Freeski World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia,” MacCutcheon posted on Instagram.
“I will be competing on February 19th (parallel GS) and the 21st (parallel Slalom), so getting ready quickly for my first World Championship start ever in my career!”
Sunday, Feb. 19
1:00 a.m. – men’s and women’s parallel giant slalom – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live
Tuesday, Feb. 21
2:00 a.m. – men’s and women’s parallel slalom – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live
Wednesday, Feb. 22
2:00 a.m. – team parallel slalom – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live
Monday, Feb. 27
2:00 a.m. – men’s and women’s slopestyle finals – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live
Thursday, March 2
11:00 p.m. – men’s and women’s halfpipe finals – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live
Friday, March 3
3:30 a.m. – men’s and women’s snowboardcross – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live
Saturday, March 4
3:30 a.m. – team snowboardcross – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live
Sunday, March 5
3:00 a.m. – men’s and women’s big air finals – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live
(hometown; club; USASA series; birthdate; previous World Championship teams)
*Denotes first World Championships team
Women’s Slopestyle Team
- Ty Schnorrbusch – (Monroe Township, New Jersey; Tru Snowboarding; Rocky Mountain Series 5/15/02; 2021)
- Rebecca Flynn – (Victoria, Minnesota; G Team; Upper Midwest Snow Series; 7/24/2006)*
- Courtney Rummel – (West Bend, Wisconsin; Wisconsin Advanced Ski & Snowboard Program; Midwest Best Series; 11/12/02)*
- Jade Thurgood – (Salt Lake City, Utah; Park City Ski & Snowboard; Big Mountain West Series; 1/27/02; 2019, 2021)
Men’s Slopestyle Team
- Chris Corning – (Silverthorne, Colorado; Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club; Rocky Mountain Series; 9/7/99; 2017, 2019, 2021)
- Sean FitzSimons – (Hood River, Oregon; Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation; Central Oregon Series; 9/22/22)*
- Jake Canter (Silverthorne, Colorado; Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club; Aspen Snowmass Series; 7/9/03)*
- Brock Crouch – (Mammoth Mountain, California; Mammoth Mountain Snowboard Team; Unbound Series; 8/22/99)*
Women’s Halfpipe Team
- Maddie Mastro – (Wrightwood, California; Mammoth Mountain Snowboard Team; Unbound Series; 2/22/00; 2017, 2019, 2021)
- Kinsley White – (Santa Clarita, California; Mammoth Mountain Snowboard Team; Unbound Series; 6/19/03)*
- Zoe Kalapos (Avon, Colorado; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; Rocky Mountain Series; 4/17/97; 2017, 2021)
Men’s Halfpipe Team
- Chase Blackwell – (Longmont, Colorado; Jim Smith Club; Rocky Mountain Series; 2/27/99; 2017, 2019, 2021)
- Joey Okesson – (Southbury, Connecticut; Okemo Mountain School; Southern Vermont Series; 8/23/02; 2021)
- Chase Josey – (Hailey, Idaho; Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation; Big Mountain West Series; 3/31/95; 2015, 2019,2021)
- Lucas Foster – (Telluride, Colorado; Jim Smith Club; Rocky Mountain Series; 9/17/99)*
Women’s Snowboardcross Team
- Faye Gulini – (Salt Lake City, Utah; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; Rocky Mountain Series; 3/24/92; 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2021)
- Lindsey Jacobellis – (Stratton Mountain, Vermont; Stratton Mountain School; Southern Vermont Series; 8/19/85; 2005, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021)
- Stacy Gaskill – (Golden, Colorado; International Snowboard Training Center; Rocky Mountain Series; 5/21/00; 2019, 2021)
- Brianna Schnorrbusch – (Monroe Township, New Jersey; Gould Academy Competition Program; Maine Mountain Series; 1/30/2006)*
Men’s Snowboardcross Team
- Jake Vedder (Pinckney, Michigan; International Snowboard Training Center; Great Lakes Snow Series; 4/16/98; 2019, 2021)
- Nick Baumgartner (Iron River, Michigan; Superior Series; 12/17/81; 2009, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019)
- Mick Dierdorff, (Steamboat Springs, Colorado; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club; Rocky Mountain Series; 4/30/1991; 2019, 2021)
- Senna Leith (Vail, Colorado; International Snowboard Training Center; Rocky Mountain Series; 4/8/97; 2021)
Women’s Parallel Team
- Iris Pflum – (Minneapolis, Minnesota; G Team; Upper Midwest Snow Series; 7/13/03; 2021)
- Alexa Bullis – (Slinger, Wisconsin; Auburn Ski Club; Midwest Best Series; 3/1/00; 2019)
- Grace Domino – (Forest Lake, Minnesota; G Team; Upper Midwest Snow Series; 7/28/2006)*
- Kaiya Kizuka – (Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania; Ski Roundtop Racing Club; Mid Atlantic Series; 5/26/99; 2019, 2021)
Men’s Parallel Team
- Cody Winters – (Steamboat Springs, Colorado; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club; Rocky Mountain Series; 4/20/00; 2019, 2021)
- Dylan Udolf – (West Hartford, Connecticut; Stratton Winter Sports Club; Southern Vermont Series; 7/22/97)*
- Ryan Rosencranz – (Weston, Massachusetts; Rocky Mountain Series; 4/23/94; 2019, 2021)
- Steven MacCutcheon – (Vail, Colorado; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; Rocky Mountain Series; 11/7/87)*
