World Cup notebook: Shiffrin attends ESPYs and Gnoza is named freestyle sport director

Skiers Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, left, and Mikaela Shiffrin arrive at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Jordan Strauss/AP photo

Mikaela Shiffrin gave People Magazine a behind-the-scenes look at her preparation for Wednesday’s ESPY awards, ESPN’s “Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly” award.

Thick in off-season training, Shiffrin completed a high-intensity interval training (HITT) session at a park near her hotel the morning before the awards.

“In July, we’re at the peak of our strength and conditioning block, so that always means killer double sessions while in LA in between media and sponsor engagements,” Shiffrin wrote in her People memoir.

After working up a sweat, Shiffrin spent the rest of the day “getting red-carpet dialed,” before being “whisked away” in a 2023 Range Rover with boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

The Edwards superstar wrote that it is “always inspiring to take part in the ESPYs,” on Instagram after the event.

“Even more so this year with the celebration highlighting 50 years since Title IX,” she continued.

“Being surrounded by so many remarkable sports figures left me a little speechless and starstruck. Also a very fun time to change out the usual attire of race suit or workout clothes and get all dressed up.”

Shiffrin finished the piece alerting her fans that she will head to Europe for glacier skiing this weekend.

Mikaela Shiffrin attends the Backstage Creations Lounge at the 2022 ESPY Awards at the Roosevelt Hotel on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Willy Sanjuan/AP photo

U.S. Ski and Snowboard names Matt Gnoza freestyle sport director

With Olympians Kai Owens and Tess Johnson as well as promising World Cup newbie Liz Lemley — Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is quickly establishing itself as the epicenter of U.S. moguls. In regard to the national landscape, the three young stars will compete for a new coach as of this week.

On Thursday, U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced that longtime moguls coach Matt Gnoza has been promoted to freestyle sport director, the most recent move in the organization’s restructuring process. Gnoza coached Johnson at the 2018 Olympics and Owens at the 2022 Games, where teammate Jaelin Kauf won the silver medal. Prior to joining U.S. Ski and Snowboard, he worked as the action sports athletic director and freestyle head coach at Killington Mountain School for 20 years.

“I am deeply invested in the U.S. freestyle community and am excited to be in this new role at U.S. Ski & Snowboard,” Gnoza stated in the release.

“Freestyle has a rich history in the U.S. and I look forward to extending our sport’s legacy for years to come. We have some serious momentum building from our hugely successful 2022 U.S. Olympic Freestyle Team and I look forward to developing this program’s incredible potential. I am excited to work with our elite teams as well as the development pipeline to realize success at every level.”

Vancouver Olympics moguls bronze medalist Bryon Wilson will take over as the head moguls coach for the U.S. Freestyle Ski Team in the wake of Gnoza’s promotion.

According to the release, Gnoza’s job will be to “oversee the U.S. national moguls and aerials ski teams,” and “develop and manage a high-quality talent identification and development program for freestyle athletes, coaches, officials and judges to ensure the U.S. not only remains competitive in the discipline, but has a solid foundation and infrastructure to support excellence in freestyle skiing long term.”

In forming his national team staff, Gnoza got to work immediately, hiring Josh Kober to be a dedicated Moguls D Team coach.

“Development is a theme for freestyle right now,” Gnoza stated in the release.

“I am spending my first weeks and months on the job meeting with key stakeholders from the freestyle community and the organization to understand how we build on our national team’s success while simultaneously developing the up-and-comers and supporting our clubs.”

The release also states that Gnoza will “revamp” the Project Gold Program and “work with U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s sport education department to update long-term athlete development systems and freestyle coaches’ education offerings.”