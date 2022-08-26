World Cup notebook: Shiffrin on strength and Walsh on the mound

Vail Valley Live’s Tricia Swenson interviews Vail local and 2022 Paralympian Thomas Walsh in Vail Village after he returned from Beijing. Walsh threw out the first pitch at the Boston Red Sox game on Aug. 24.

Blake Anneberg/Courtesy photo

When celebrities throw out the first pitch at a baseball game, you never quite know what to expect. Youtube has made a fortune off clips of wayward tosses from the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen, Dirk Nowitzski and even one Darth Vadar .

But when Vail’s Thomas Walsh threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park for Wednesday’s Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays game, he was right on the money.

It was fitting for the 2022 Beijing Paralympic silver medalist, Dana-Farber patient and cancer survivor, who was in Boston for the Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon. The 36-hour event featured inspiring stories from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute patients, doctors, nurses and supporters. It was the 20th anniversary of the event taking place at the iconic stadium.

“Thank you @redsox for supporting @thejimmyfund and gifting me this once in a lifetime opportunity,” Walsh posted on Instagram.

The Jimmy Fund started in Boston in 1948. That year, one of Dr. Sidney Farber’s young patients, Einar Gustafson — dubbed “Jimmy” to protect his identity — was selected to speak on Ralph Edwards’ national radio program, “Truth or Consequences,” broadcast from the boy’s hospital room. As Gustafson and Edwards spoke, members of the Boston Braves surprised the boy with a visit to his room. The show ended asking for donations so Jimmy could get his own T.V. set to watch his favorite team. Over $200,000 was collected from listener contributions that night and “the Jimmy Fund was born,” according to JimmyFund.org.

Today, the fund’s community-based fundraising events solely and directly benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in providing cancer care and research. The Boston Red Sox and the Jimmy Fund have “had the longest and most successful team-charity relationship in all of professional sports to help hit a home run against cancer.”

According to the Jimmy Fund’s Instagram page, $3,538,436 was raised over the course of two days. Over the last 20 years, over $66 million has been raised.

Mikaela Shiffrin knows that as ski season quickly approaches, strength sessions in the gym are paramount. The Alpine star and defending World Cup overall winner posted a lengthy thread on Instagram last week, sharing three exercises she’s honed in on over the summer: Bulgarian split-squats, kettle bell swings and pilates.

“When done properly, these get your core, balance, quads, glutes and you even feel a bit of hamstring!” she said of the split-squats, which she appears to conduct effortlessly with a 45, 25 and 5-pound plate loaded — on both sides — of a bench squat bar. “Great for building a wide range of stability and strength for the mountain.”

Shiffrin also made a recent stop at the Olympic training center for some physiological testing. A video on Wednesday showed the skier going all-out on a stationary bike under the watchful eyes of cyclist Chloe Dygert, a two-time Olympic medalist and 10-time world champion. The effort caught the eyes of the USA Cycling Instagram account.

“You have a spot on the team when you’re ready,” the national governing body commented.

“Pretty excited when she said my numbers were not bad,” Shiffrin stated in the post regarding her performance in front of Dygert. With the first World Cup weekend set for Soelden, Austria on Oct. 22-23, Shiffrin appears fit and fast.

Kai Owens is not able to join her moguls teammates on the Park City jumps yet as she is still rehabbing from injuries sustained at the end of last season, but she’s still been busy. Her first year at the University of Utah started last week. The moguls skier posted on social media, “I’m definitely missing water ramping and training with the team right now, but I’m very excited to get busy with some school this fall.” Owens and her freestyle team teammates will be at a U.S. Ski and Snowboard fundraising event in Wolcott Friday evening.

SSCV athletes Allie Resnick and Ava Jemison impressed in the opening Australian New Zealand Cup slalom races of the season earlier this week. On Aug. 23, the second day of racing at Coronet Peak, (New Zealand) Jemison took second and Resnick placed third . Jemison was the 2022 Nor-Am overall champion and won the Golden Ski Award from U.S. Ski and Snowboard for the second straight year this spring.