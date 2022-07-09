World Cup notes: Quick-hitting round-up of ski news

Paralympian and Vail native Thomas Walsh was named to the 2022-2023 U.S. Paralympic team on Thursday.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Vail’s Thomas Walsh was one of 18 athletes named to the U.S. Paralympics Alpine skiing national and development teams on Thursday, as reported on TeamUSA.org by Kristen Gowdy.

Walsh is one of 12 athletes named who competed at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing, where he won a silver medal in the men’s standing giant slalom. It was his first Paralympic medal.

Audrey Crowley, also of Vail, was named to the five-person development team, along with fellow Coloradans Kyle Taulman (Winter Park) and Martin Moxley (Grand Junction).

Crowley, 15, was the U.S. National champion in both the women’s standing slalom and giant slalom as a 14-year-old in 2021. A skier must be 15 years old to be named to the national team. Crowley also was a recipient of the Live for Those Who Cannot Scholarship, which allowed the SSCV athlete to attend a ski camp at Mt. Hood last summer.

Audrey Crowley was named to the U.S. Paralympic development team for 2022-2023.

Audrey Crowley/Courtesy photo

Team Combined on the horizon?

The International Olympic Committee may have sliced women’s Nordic Combined, the original Winter Olympic sport, earlier last month (and men’s Nordic Combined is on the 2030 chopping block , according to Shelby Reardon of the Steamboat Pilot), but now there is possibility of events being added to the Olympic schedule, too.

Ski Racing’s Peter Lange reported on Friday that while team parallel will not be contested at the 2026 Milan/Cortina Games, the idea of a team combined has “emerged” from the Alpine Athletes Committee.

The idea was proposed by committee members Verena Stuffer (Italy) and Leif Haugen (Norway), according to Lange.

“We would see the best downhill and slalom skiers from each country. Subsequently, it would be a dramatic event for both spectators and athletes. Additionally, it would provide another medal opportunity,” Haugen is quoted as saying in the Ski Racing piece.

“Verena has offered a great solution. It has not been easy to see the alpine combined’s validity in its current form. Very few people in the world can ski both world-class speed and slalom.”

The elimination of the team parallel is partly logistical, according to Lange. FIS council meetings in Zurich “clarified the exclusion,” noting the distance between men’s and women’s venues.

Additionally, the Alpine combined, though rich with U.S. success in the past, has seen a loss in participation. According to Lange, “The IOC is concerned that only 26 women and 27 men entered the event in Beijing.” Mikaela Shiffrin won a silver medal at the PyeongChang Games and entered into the event in Beijing.

Mikaela Shiffrin did not medal in either the team parallel or Alpine combined event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. She won the silver medal in the Alpine combined in 2018.

Marco Tacca/AP photo

Patrick Riml, the new U.S. Alpine director, is reportedly excited about the possibility.

“We would see the best downhill and slalom skiers from each nation throughout the event,” he told Lange.

“Flipping the top 30 from the downhill would mean the event would have sustained excitement, nearly identical to a two-run race.”

Gene Sykes voted in as chair of the USOPC Board of Directors

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced on Friday that Gene Sykes was elected to serve as the next chair of the Board of Directors, succeeding Susanne Lyons when her term ends on Dec. 31.

“I offer my congratulations and a warm welcome to Gene on being selected as our next board chair,” said USOPC CEO, Sarah Hirshland in the release.

“This role requires the ability for us to not only work together as partners but to also bring together the viewpoints of our diverse board and sports ecosystem, and to help set a course for the organization to serve against its mission of holistically supporting athletes, and growing participation in, and prominence of, Olympic and Paralympic sport in the United States.”

Sykes left his position as co-chairman of Global Mergers and Acquisitions and co-chairman of the Global Technology, Media and Telecom Group at Goldman Sachs & Co. to join the Los Angeles Olympic bid committee as its CEO. In 2017, the International Olympic Committee awarded the city with the 2028 Games.

“I am pleased to accept this role and thankful for the confidence placed in me by the board and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic community,” Sykes was quoted as saying in the release. “I look forward to working with Sarah, the USOPC staff, our great NGB partners and all who support the Olympic and Paralympic movements.”

The vote took place during a special session of the USOPC board, where nominated candidates were given “time to promote their candidacy.” An open discussion and vote by Board members followed. Sykes was running against Dexter Paine, a current board member with “deep ties to the ski community and the more than 50 national governing bodies that run the individual sports across America,” according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press reported that the 17-member board’s decision is “expected to be met with trepidation from leaders of the national governing bodies (NGBs), who have recently grown critical of USOPC leadership, mainly because of what they say have been flat revenues and lapses in communication.”

“Two key groups, athletes and NGBs, overwhelmingly preferred Paine in a handful of informal polls taken last month about who the next chair should be,” continued the AP story.

The key issue facing Sykes, according to the AP, will be addressing a “shrinking fan base,” in the wake of “dismal TV ratings” from the last two Olympics.