World Cup Notes: Shiffrin reflects on Beijing and trio of locals named to World Junior Alpine team
News and notes from around the FIS World Cup
Mikaela Shiffrin spoke with CNN’s Coy Wire this week about her tumultuous Beijing Olympics. The current World Cup leader skied out of three of her five events, failing to medal at a Games she entered as NBC’s poster child and favorite to unseat Julia Mancuso as the most decorated female American Alpine skier of all-time.
“The pinnacle of the last four years of work is over now and it did not really go that well for me,” Shiffrin told Wire. “However, you can fail and not be a failure. You can lose and actually be a loser because you lost, but still also be a winner.“
She continued, “It’s not so scary to fail, especially because I failed because I was trying so hard — maybe too hard. And maybe after 12 years in a ski career, I should have known how hard to push and not go over that limit, but I pushed harder because I wanted it and that’s not really an excuse.”
Of Shiffrin’s 15 career DNF’s — most of which occured in her first two seasons on the World Cup (2012-2013), three came in Beijing. The three-time overall World Cup champion was asked what she was thinking while slumped on the slalom slope after her disqualification five gates in, an enduring image from these Olympics.
“It’s maybe not as insightful as you might hope,” she told the CNN reporter.
“I was feeling cold and I sat down on the snow and I was immediately like: ‘That was a bad, bad idea because now my bum is also cold and wet’ — and I felt really trapped in there.“
Shiffrin has said in the past that she feels most connected to her late father Jeff when she is on the slopes. In speaking to Wire, she expressed an understandable yearning for his presence during those hard times in China. “In the tough moments, I just want to see him again, and I just want to know what he would say. And we can’t get that.”
Shiffrin’s name did not appear in the training results for this weekend’s downhill event in Crans Montana, Switzerland, a less than shocking observation after her grueling Olympic schedule. However, just 17 points ahead of Petra Vlhova, the 2021 overall World Cup champion, the Edwards resident still has a lot to fight for in the season’s final month.
A fourth overall title would tie her with Lindsey Vonn for the most by an American skier. The great Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proll has the most of any skier (six). Even though she appeared to be questioning why she continues to return to skiing in an Instagram post prior to Beijing’s team parallel, Shiffrin’s thoughts now seem directed at getting back to the top.
“It’s actually a lot of the things I fear the most about myself,” she says. “That I have lost my touch in the sport, that I should give it up … they’re the worst things you think about yourself, yet somebody else just finds a way to push those buttons,“ she said to CNN.
“I realize that and I am a loser, but I’ve also been a winner, and I think I can win again.”
Women
Feb. 24-27: Crans Montana, Switzerland (DH)
Mar. 5-6: Lenzerheide, Switzerland (SG, GS)
Mar. 11-12: Are, Sweden (GS, SL)
Mar. 14-20: Courchevel/Meribel, France (DH, SL, GS, SG, TP)
Men
Feb. 26-27: Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (SL)
Mar. 2-6: Kvitfjell, Norway (DH, SG)
Mar. 9: Flachau, Austria (SL)
Mar. 12-13: Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (2xGS)
Mar. 14-20: Courchevel/Meribel, France (DH, SL, GS, SG, TP)
- Allie Resnick, Nicola Rountree-Williams and Ava Sunshine Jemison were the three athletes with local connections named to the 12-member 2022 FIS Alpine Junior World Ski Championships team. Resnick lists Vail as her hometown and grew up training and competing for Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, while Rountree-Williams and Sunshine both list Edwards as their hometown. The championships run from March 1-9 in Panorama, Canada.
“We have named a great group of promising young athletes for this year’s World Junior Championships team,” U.S. Alpine Ski Team Alpine Development Director Chip Knight told Ski Racing Media.
“After winning two medals at last year’s COVID-shortened event in Bulgaria and returning five members from that 2021 team, we are excited to continue building for the future. Everyone on this year’s team has had standout results at the Europa Cup and NorAm levels so far this season, so we are looking forward to competing for podiums and top-10s against the world’s best junior athletes.”
- Kai Owens and Tess Johnson will have to wait a while before they get back to competing, as the Tazawako, Japan, and Kuzbass, Russia, World Cups were canceled prior to the Olympics. Tazawako’s dual moguls and moguls event originally scheduled for Feb. 26-27 were called off due to “COVID-19 regulations in place in Japan,” according to FIS. Kuzbass (Mar. 5-6) was canceled before the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine, with FIS citing “unforseen circumstances with the organising committee,” which made it “not possible” to stage the competitions. Chiesa in Valmalenco (Italy) was set to host a moguls competition Jan. 23, an event that, according to the most recent FIS calendar, appears to have been rescheduled for Mar. 12. The final World Cup moguls and dual moguls are set for Mar. 18-19 in Megeve, France. Presently, Johnson is fourth and Owens is sixth in the overall moguls points list, which is led by Jakara Anthony of Australia.
- World Cup snowboardcross cancellations will also prevent SSCV athletes Meghan Tierney and Faye Gulini from a rare chance to compete in North America. The Mont St. Anne, Canada, races scheduled for Feb. 25-27 were axed from the calendar as well. The World Cup season concludes in Reiteralm, Austria (March 10-12) and Veysonnaz, Switzerland (March 20).
- The Olympics might be a bit closer to home in eight years. Salt Lake City 2002 president and chief executive Mitt Romney threw his weight behind the bid at an event celebrating the 20th anniversary of those Games. “Whether we get them in 2030, or 2034, or 2038, that’s something which the international politics will determine, because there are a lot of nations that would like Olympic Winter Games,” the now U.S. Senator said, according to Inside the Games. Fraser Bullock, the current bid committee president, is hoping for 2030, but said they may be forced to “weight the dynamics” of the bid since Los Angeles is expected to host the summer Games in 2028.