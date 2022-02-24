World Cup Notes: Shiffrin reflects on Beijing and trio of locals named to World Junior Alpine team

Mikaela Shiffrin leaves the finish area after racing in a semifinal of the mixed team parallel skiing event at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Luca Bruno/AP photo

Mikaela Shiffrin spoke with CNN’s Coy Wire this week about her tumultuous Beijing Olympics. The current World Cup leader skied out of three of her five events, failing to medal at a Games she entered as NBC’s poster child and favorite to unseat Julia Mancuso as the most decorated female American Alpine skier of all-time.

“The pinnacle of the last four years of work is over now and it did not really go that well for me,” Shiffrin told Wire. “However, you can fail and not be a failure. You can lose and actually be a loser because you lost, but still also be a winner.“

She continued, “It’s not so scary to fail, especially because I failed because I was trying so hard — maybe too hard. And maybe after 12 years in a ski career, I should have known how hard to push and not go over that limit, but I pushed harder because I wanted it and that’s not really an excuse.”

Of Shiffrin’s 15 career DNF’s — most of which occured in her first two seasons on the World Cup (2012-2013), three came in Beijing. The three-time overall World Cup champion was asked what she was thinking while slumped on the slalom slope after her disqualification five gates in, an enduring image from these Olympics.

“It’s maybe not as insightful as you might hope,” she told the CNN reporter.

“I was feeling cold and I sat down on the snow and I was immediately like: ‘That was a bad, bad idea because now my bum is also cold and wet’ — and I felt really trapped in there.“

Shiffrin has said in the past that she feels most connected to her late father Jeff when she is on the slopes. In speaking to Wire, she expressed an understandable yearning for his presence during those hard times in China. “In the tough moments, I just want to see him again, and I just want to know what he would say. And we can’t get that.”

Shiffrin’s name did not appear in the training results for this weekend’s downhill event in Crans Montana, Switzerland, a less than shocking observation after her grueling Olympic schedule. However, just 17 points ahead of Petra Vlhova, the 2021 overall World Cup champion, the Edwards resident still has a lot to fight for in the season’s final month.

A fourth overall title would tie her with Lindsey Vonn for the most by an American skier. The great Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proll has the most of any skier (six). Even though she appeared to be questioning why she continues to return to skiing in an Instagram post prior to Beijing’s team parallel, Shiffrin’s thoughts now seem directed at getting back to the top.

“It’s actually a lot of the things I fear the most about myself,” she says. “That I have lost my touch in the sport, that I should give it up … they’re the worst things you think about yourself, yet somebody else just finds a way to push those buttons,“ she said to CNN.

“I realize that and I am a loser, but I’ve also been a winner, and I think I can win again.”

FIS World Cup Alpine Ski remaining events Women Feb. 24-27: Crans Montana, Switzerland (DH) Mar. 5-6: Lenzerheide, Switzerland (SG, GS) Mar. 11-12: Are, Sweden (GS, SL) Mar. 14-20: Courchevel/Meribel, France (DH, SL, GS, SG, TP) Men Feb. 26-27: Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (SL) Mar. 2-6: Kvitfjell, Norway (DH, SG) Mar. 9: Flachau, Austria (SL) Mar. 12-13: Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (2xGS) Mar. 14-20: Courchevel/Meribel, France (DH, SL, GS, SG, TP)

Allie Resnick, Nicola Rountree-Williams and Ava Sunshine Jemison were the three athletes with local connections named to the 12-member 2022 FIS Alpine Junior World Ski Championships team. Resnick lists Vail as her hometown and grew up training and competing for Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, while Rountree-Williams and Sunshine both list Edwards as their hometown. The championships run from March 1-9 in Panorama, Canada.

“We have named a great group of promising young athletes for this year’s World Junior Championships team,” U.S. Alpine Ski Team Alpine Development Director Chip Knight told Ski Racing Media.

“After winning two medals at last year’s COVID-shortened event in Bulgaria and returning five members from that 2021 team, we are excited to continue building for the future. Everyone on this year’s team has had standout results at the Europa Cup and NorAm levels so far this season, so we are looking forward to competing for podiums and top-10s against the world’s best junior athletes.”