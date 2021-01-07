World Cup’s Mikaela Shiffrin speaks out on Capitol chaos

Mikaela Shiffrin spoke out Thursday about Wednesday’s chaos in Washington D.C., praising Congress for finishing the certification of the Electoral College and the emergency personnel who restored order. It’s a rare moment when the three-time World Cup champion speaks out on politics.



In a rare foray into politics, local World Cup superstar Mikaela Shiffrin spoke out on Thursday regarding Wednesday’s attack on the Capitol that disrupted the eventual certification process of the Electoral College for the election of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

Posted by Mikaela Shiffrin onThursday, January 7, 2021

“So, despite the violent and terrifying attack on our Capitol building and Congress yesterday, those very same unarmed and defenseless Congresspeople who were forced to take shelter under their desks and feared for their lives from the domestic terrorists managed to, within hours, rise above their terror and somehow get back to work, seeing the electoral affirmation process through to fruition,” Shiffrin wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

“THAT is what I call courage and resilience and THAT is the American Way.”

Shiffrin is in Europe currently, preparing for Tuesday’s World Cup night slalom in Flachau, Austria. Shiffrin went on to thank those who restored order in the Capitol.

“Thank you to all of the officers and security who defended our Capitol and those inside working through one of the most important processes that occur in our democratic system during this horrific event,” she wrote. “We salute you.”

Generally, Shiffrin stays away from politics and the quicksand that occurs in the comments’ section of any form of social-media posts, unlike, say, Lindsey Vonn. The greatest speed racer — period — was never been shy about expressing her political opinion, most memorably before the 2018 Olympics, when she received considerable criticism, particularly online, for saying that she was skiing for her country and not necessarily President Donald Trump.

The one exception was during this summer’s Black Lives Matter protests.

2/2 – Wanna “Unfollow”? I’ll see you to the door…🚪👋 pic.twitter.com/03YGGhOYli — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) June 11, 2020

Shiffrin was surprisingly frank in her support on BLM, writing, “Wanna “Unfollow”? I’ll see you to the door…“

Not surprisingly, reaction to Shiffrin’s comments on Wednesday’s events in Washington, D.C., ranged from positive — “You are as brilliant and brave as expected,” wrote one poster — to critical — “Your time would be better spent on the ski hill practicing, than wasting it posting on social media about things you don’t understand,” typed another.