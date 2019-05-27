World’s Fastest Ninja competition coming to Copper Mountain

A 2017 photo of the Woodward WreckTangle venue at Copper Mountain. WreckTangle venues across the country will host a World’s Fastest Ninja competition in 2019.

Woodward | Special to the Daily

The Woodward action-sports training facility will launch its inaugural World’s Fastest Ninja competition this summer, and Woodward’s Copper Mountain location will be a part of the action.

Ninjas of all ages will compete on the Woodward WreckTangle for the fastest time in their age group, the fastest time by WreckTangle location or to be crowned 2019’s World’s Fastest Ninja. Age groups and local winners will receive a Woodward prize package, and the top prize package includes a trip to Copper; Snowbird, Utah; Killington, Vermont; or Bend, Oregon, all of which are home WreckTangle ninja obstacle challenge courses.

The Copper Mountain WreckTangle venue is scheduled for a June 14 opening.

“WreckTangle is an extension of Woodward’s mission to empower and inspire the next generation of action sports through intuitive programming and innovative environments,” said Wade Martin, co-president of POWDR, which owns Woodward. “WreckTangle is a fun Woodward experience for kids and adults and is a challenging, yet accessible, introduction to what Woodward is all about. The World’s Fastest Ninja competition gives participants the opportunity to have fun, grow and compete, all of which are core elements to a Woodward experience.”

The name WreckTangle comes from the rectangular shape of the rig and the fact that falling or “wrecking” is OK.

Each WreckTangle has 10 obstacles including a warped-wall finish. For 2019, WreckTangle will debut new and enhanced obstacles including:

Licorice Bridge — Three connected suspended, swinging tire strips that the ninja must navigate, testing his or her balance

Climbing Wall — Two clear, acrylic suspended climbing-wall panels with climbing holds of various levels, gaps and distances that ninjas must scale across.

Trampoline Jump — Using two trampolines, the ninja must clear a center triangle wedge of varying heights to a raised landing platform.

Also new in 2019, the WreckTangle will debut coaching programs, professional ninja appearances and local weekly events and local end-of-season WreckTangle Championships.

Using the free Woodward WreckTangle app, participant’s times are tracked and ranked on a leaderboard within the app. The app uses a cloud-based timing and video system paired with a radio-frequency identification bracelet that measures participants’ individual progression and tracks timing and top performers across all U.S. WreckTangle locations. Using the app, participants can view and share videos of their WreckTangle runs on social media.

Competition Overview

2019 WreckTangle participants who have downloaded the WreckTangle app and created an account and who purchase a WreckTangle session and RFID wristband are automatically qualified and eligible to participate in the WreckTangle World’s Fastest Ninja competition (subject to the other eligibility requirements set out in the official rules).

The fastest run could happen at any time during the competition, which goes through Oct. 31. The World’s Fastest Ninjas will be crowned on Nov. 1.

For more information about Woodward WreckTangle and World’s Fastest Ninja 2019 competition qualification rules and regulations, visit http://www.CampWoodward.com/WreckTangle and the WreckTangle app.