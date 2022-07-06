XTERRA U.S. Championship provides opportunity to showcase Avon and Beaver Creek communities
Steve Andrus, the XTERRA U.S. Tour manager, extolled the collaborative virtues of the Beaver Creek and Avon communities at the June 28 Avon Town Council meeting as he highlighted the off-road triathlon brand’s reasoning for selecting the Vail Valley as its third-ever U.S. national championships site. “Number one is the community,” he replied to Town Council member Scott Prince’s question as to what attracted XTERRA to Avon. “The other aspect combined with that is proximity — the location, the venue itself is absolutely beautiful,” he continued.
“There’s nothing like that in all of our races that you have such a beautiful community where it starts and then finishes and then (is) focused where we can have a celebration all in one combined area. You’re the first of its kind of what we’re doing and it really fits all the pieces of the pie.” While XTERRA has been hosting races in Avon for 13 years, the July 15-16 event will mark the first time the Beaver Creek XTERRA will act as the national championships’ host. Snowbasin Resort outside of Ogden, Utah, has put on the event for over a decade, with Incline Village in Nevada hosting for eight years prior to that.
“We threw this on Danita’s (Dempsey) plate March 15. Second week of March we came in and really changed the whole dynamic; we wanted to relocate our U.S. championships, following suit with our global initiative of changing our championship venues every two to three years,” Andrus explained during the meeting, noting the involvement of Dempsey, the Culture, Arts and Special Events coordinator. “The last 25 years we’ve been to two locations and we found it fitting that the first location that we changed would be to Avon/Beaver Creek,” Andrus finished. The XTERRA World Championships will move from its usual home in Hawaii to Italy in October. The Beaver Creek event has 51 qualifying slots for the World Championships as athletes from 32 states and 10 countries descend upon the pavilion at Nottingham Park to chase a $25,000 cash purse, to be split equally between male and female winners. Local endurance star Josiah Middaugh, 43, who has won 15 XTERRA national crowns, aided in a new course design for 2022. “We’ve changed our routes,” Andrus told the council. He mentioned how Arrowhead granted XTERRA permission to access its trails for the first time. Contracting Middaugh for course development was not the only local collaboration Andrus said his staff has relied on. Walking Mountains is on board to help create a zero-waste program, an important initiative for XTERRA, according to Andrus. Athlete registration has also been moved to align with the town’s regular stand-up paddleboard races going on. A “community festival” at Nottingham Park “focused on family events, family ties and community” will rely on local businesses like Pine Production, Wildwood Smokehouse, Uncle Sleepers Food Truck and more. Free concerts by Proper Way and Troutstick Revival will amplify Saturday’s post-awards ambiance. Andrus hopes the environment brings XTERRA fans and athletes and the families of the Vail Valley together. “Again, community collaboration — that we’re bringing in the festival to bring people — not just XTERRA athletes but everybody to come and participate in that, for a free event, which is really cool,” he said. The XTERRA production team, which produces videos and race recaps, plays an integral role in making host cities front and center, an opportunity for Avon that Andrus is excited about come July. “That will be part of our digital global campaign that showcases the destinations. Specifically with this event showcase Avon,” he said. “And we produce that, put it on our global outreach (which) will again showcase the town of Avon and community, what a beautiful venue you guys have, location you have, people you have, (and) the businesses.” Whether one is competing or not, Andrus is convinced there will be a good time to be had by all. “That’s why we do what we do is to showcase and bring these unique athletes from around the world and throughout the country to showcase your neck of the woods and XTERRA,” he said of his main goal — “the fun that we’re going to have.” “That collaboration (is something) we’re very proud of,” he continued. “We’re just very grateful for the opportunity to be coming in.”
