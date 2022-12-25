Mikaela Shiffrin is ‘Moving Right Along’ after a 2022 that ran the full gamut

Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after crossing the finish line to win the women's World Cup super-G race, in St. Moritz, Switzerland on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

Marco Trovati/AP photo

Mikaela Shiffrin’s 2022 was full of extremes.

From the record-breaking 47th slalom win through the dismal Beijing Olympics, the 27-year-old convinced us she’s a superhero through one gate and a mere mortal by the next.

From a surprise downhill victory — which essentially clinched her fourth overall globe last spring — to a perhaps more shocking Killington slalom loss last month (her first ever at the venue), the Edwards superstar demonstrated how, in order to reach the highest highs, you often need to face the lowest lows.

Throughout both, Shiffrin has been uniquely transparent for a celebrity of her stature, spearheading an important conversation for athletes (and everyone, really), with this primary thesis: you’re not defined by wins and losses.

2022 had a mix of both. Here are some of the highlights:

Support Local Journalism Donate



Jan. 10: Shiffrin breaks a tie with Ingemar Stenmark for most World Cup wins in a single discipline. She used a blistering second run to storm back from fifth place, overtaking the red-hot Petra Vlhova to win the Schladming, Austria, World Cup slalom, her 47th-career World Cup victory in the discipline.

Feb. 7-17: A month later, she skied out of three events in a medal-less Olympic Games. First came the giant slalom, where Shiffrin stood as the defending gold medalist. Then, the slalom, where in 2014 she became the youngest gold medalist in the event.

“It makes me second-guess, like, the last 15 years, everything I thought I knew about my own skiing and slalom and racing mentality, just processing a lot,” she said in a televised interview. Finally, she skied out of the slalom again in the Alpine combined event.

Mikaela Shiffrin sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the first run of the women’s slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Robert F. Bukaty/AP photo

Mar. 16 – Shiffrin bounced back quickly, pulling off a shocking downhill win at the World Cup Finals in France, increasing her lead over Petra Vlhova to 156 points in the process. The victory was a turning point in securing a fourth overall globe, which she did the next day via a second-place super-G finish.

Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, left, and Mikaela Shiffrin at the World Cup finals super-G competitions in Courchevel, France.

Alessandro Trovati/AP photo

April 30: Shiffrin joined Thomas Walsh, Kai Owens, Senna Leith and Josiah Middaugh to inspire the next generation of local athletes at a meet-and-greet event at the Westin.

From left: Shiffrin, Thomas Walsh, Josiah Middaugh, Kai Owens and Senna Leith at the Westin during a local athlete meet and greet event.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

May 9, June 8: After the Olympics Shiffrin processed her failures candidly with ESPN and Forbes . Her honest introspection was refreshing, albeit surprising for a star that fans are accustomed to watching being so dominant.

“There have been great moments and tough, challenging moments where I felt really low,” Shiffrin told Alyssa Roenigk in a lengthy feature. “What happened in Beijing, it’s not something you come to terms with or accept or process. But you move forward. You literally just put one foot in front of the other.”

She was also featured in an Outside+ series “Passion and Purpose” and recently launched a Youtube series titled “Moving Right Along,” the latter of which includes more up-close, personal revelations on how the skier has grown from her Beijing experience.

July; Shiffrin attends the ESPYS. A southern California trip with boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde didn’t mean time off from training, though.

“In July, we’re at the peak of our strength and conditioning block, so that always means killer double sessions while in LA in between media and sponsor engagements,” Shiffrin wrote in a People Magazine memoir.

October 12: Shiffrin prepares for title defense with new technicians, coaches and a care-free mindset. Sitting down for Atomic’s media day, Shiffrin summarized her refreshed, post-Beijing competitive mindset by saying: “There’s nothing that has to be done, it’s just doing it because apparently, I like it.”

Nov. 19-20: The American opens the 2022-2023 season with back-to-back wins in Levi, Finland, earning her fifth and sixth reindeer.

Mikaela Shiffrin competes during the first run of the women’s slalom competition in Levi, Finland on Nov. 20.

Jussi Nukari/AP photo

Heading into the Dec. 27-29 World Cups in Semmering, Austria, (two giant slaloms and one slalom), Shiffrin has a 105-point lead on the overall standings, is tied for first in the slalom discipline standings, and sits in third in the super-G standings .