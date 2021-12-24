Yeti split against Vipers

Dr. Nathan Cafferky of Vail-Summit Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery drops the Ceremonial First Puck Saturday night in Vail between the Yeti’s Bill Foster and the Vipers Josh Gionfriddo.

Chris Huntington/Courtesy photo

The Vail Yeti split a weekend double-header last weekend against the rival Breckenridge Vipers, losing 5-2 on the road before claiming their first win of the season, a 4-1 victory at Dobson Arena the next night. The win moved the Senior A club to 1-3 on the season.

After falling behind 3-0 in the first period during the first game, the Yeti put pressure on the Vipers and won the battle of total shots on goal. A slight rally, with goals from Preston Blanek and Patrick Turgeon made it 4-2 in the third period, but there wasn’t enough gas in the tank to bring Vail all the way back.

Saturday’s game featured a ceremonial puck drop from Dr. Nathan Cafferky of Vail-Summit Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery. The game was tight until the third period. With things knotted up 1-1, Dom Panetta found the back of the net, which started a small cascade of Yeti goals. Gavyn Entzminger, Blake Saylor and Matt Merritt would add scores before the final buzzer.

“It’s great to see both teams on equal footing,” owner/general manager Chris Huntington stated after the weekend slate.

“The Breckenridge team is much improved this year. It makes the series more interesting and exciting and both arenas were packed this weekend. We look forward to round two of the VSON Rivalry Series vs Breckenridge in late January.”

The Yeti will rest over the holidays before returning to Dobson Arena for a weekend matchup against FDNY on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 at 7:50 p.m. Tickets can be found at vailyetihockey.com/tickets.