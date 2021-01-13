Youngsters take to slopes for Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

Jack Hodgkinson barrels down the slalom course at Golden Peak at Tuesday's Age Class Races. (Special to the Daily)



This week marked an exciting start to the 2021 competition season for alpine athletes born between 2007 and 2013 at Vail Mountain, the first Age Class Races of the season hosted by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail.

In a field composed primarily of Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athletes, the club captured all but two of the available top 10 finishes for the girls and all of the available top 10 finishes for the boys across U10, U12, and U14 age classes over the course of two days.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone – including the kids,” Rob Worrell, head alpine coach of the U14s, said. “Having this sport as an outlet over the last year with such high-quality coaching has allowed the kids to progress at an amazing rate. We’re all very excited about the potential for this season.”

Girls

The girls started off the week with two single-run giant slalom races in the morning followed by two single run slalom races in the afternoon.

The morning giant slalom events culminated with SSCV U14’s Solveig Moritz, Viktoria Zaytseva, and Anika Dobson going 1-2-3 for their age division in both races.

Among the U12s, SSCV’s Lauren Hopkins, Mari Renick and Xania Gayer took gold, silver and bronze spots, respectively, in both races while simultaneously clocking faster times than some of their older competitors. The U10 girls also got a taste of vigorous competition with SSCV’s Winter Phillips flying into first in the first race, followed by Alyxandra Sumner in second, and Kalea Barker in third. In the second race, Sumner was surpassed by brisk Barker with Phillips holding on to her coveted spot atop the podium.

The slalom races of the afternoon saw Zaytseva and Moritz continuing to vie for the top spots on the U14 podium alongside teammate Katie McDonald, with Zaytseva taking a first and a second, Moritz taking a first and a third, and McDonald taking a second and a third.

U12s Renick, Hopkins and Gayer once again found themselves in the top three, with Renick finishing first in their age division for both races and Hopkins and Gayer trading second and third place positions in the two slalom races.

Kristina Shamshuryn, an SSCV U10, demonstrated great skill in slalom – taking home two gold medals while finishing with an impressive time overall in both races. Just behind her in those races was Phillips who came in second and Gayer who came in third for their age division.

Boys

The boys kicked off Tuesday’s four races with speed out of the gate and an impressive showing to boot.

U14 Jackson Leever took first in three out of the four races that day with Oliver Kullberger also landing himself on the top of the podium. In their giant slalom first race, U14s, Leever, William Erickson, and Calvin Schaffler flew in at 1-2-3. U12s Aidan Wick, Seger Pomerantz, and Luke Hodgkinson swept the podium for their age division.

Not to be outdone, 8-year-old Jack Hodgkinson also shined in his category, securing the top spot among the U10s in all four races that day. The second giant slalom race saw U14 Oliver Kullberger speed into first place ahead of Leever with Oliver Helland trailing just behind him.

Luke Hodgkinson, Pomerantz, and Wick reversed their standings from the last race, this time with Hodgkinson taking first and Wick third. U10s Brooks Robinson and Tyler Dolsen joined Jack Hodgkinson on the podium in second and third.

The boys’ slalom races proceeded with many of the same names standing out. Between race Nos. 1 and 2, Leever, Erickson, and Helland retained control of the field of U14s.

Luke Hodgkinson shot up to first place in both U12 races with Pomerantz close on his heels, alongside teammates Ryder Lanning and Calen White. Another Hodgkinson, this time Jack, also topped the U10 podium for both races, with Giovanni Napoli and Julian Ciszek vying for second and third.

SSCV Athlete Top 3 Results

Monday, January 11

Girls’ Giant Slalom Race No. 1 – U14

1. Solveig Moritz

2. Viktoria Zaytseva

3. Anika Jobson

Girls’ Giant Slalom Race No. 1 – U12

1. Lauren Hopkins

2. Mari Renick

3. Xania Gayer

Girls’ Giant Slalom Race No. 1 – U10

1. Winter Phillips

2. Alyxandra Sumner

3. Kalea Barker

Girls’ Giant Slalom Race No. 2 – U14

1. Solveig Moritz

2. Viktoria Zaytseva

3. Anika Jobson

Girls’ Giant Slalom Race No. 2 – U12

1. Lauren Hopkins

2. Mari Renick

3. Xania Gayer

Girls’ Giant Slalom Race No. 2 – U10

1. Winter Phillips

2. Kalea Barker

3. Alyxandra Sumner

Girls’ Slalom Race No. 1 – U14

1. Viktoria Zaytseva

2. Katie McDonald

3. Solveig Moritz

Girls’ Slalom Race No. 1 – U12

1. Mari Renick

2. Lauren Hopkins

3. Xania Gayer

Girls’ Slalom Race No. 1 – U10

1. Kristina Shamshuryn

2. Winter Phillips

3. Alyxandra Sumner

Girls’ Slalom Race No. 2 – U14

1. Solveig Moritz

2. Viktoria Zaytseva

3. Katie McDonald

Girls’ Slalom Race No. 2 – U12

1. Mari Renick

2. Xania Gayer

3. Lauren Hopkins

Girls’ Slalom Race No. 2 – U10

1. Kristina Shamshuryn

2. Winter Phillips

3. Alyxandra Sumner

Tuesday, January 12

Boys’ Giant Slalom Race No. 1 – U14

1. Jackson Leever

2. William Erickson

3. Calvin Shaffler

Boys’ Giant Slalom Race No. 1 – U12

1. Aidan Wick

2. Seger Pomerantz

3. Luke Hodgkinson

Boys’ Giant Slalom Race No. 1 – U10

1. Jack Hodgkinson

2. Tyler Dolsen

3. Dylan Kawamura

Boys’ Giant Slalom Race No. 2 – U14

1. Oliver Kullberger

2. Jackson Leever

3. Oliver Helland

Boys’ Giant Slalom Race No. 2 – U12

1. Luke Hodgkinson

2. Seger Pomerantz

3. Aidan Wick

Boys’ Giant Slalom Race No. 2 – U10

1. Jack Hodgkinson

2. Brooks Robinson

3. Tyler Dolsen

Boys’ Slalom Race No. 1 – U14

1 .Jackson Leever

2. William Erickson

3. Oliver Helland

Boys’ Slalom Race No. 1 – U12

1. Luke Hodgkinson

2. Ryder Lanning

3. Seger Pomerantz

Boys’ Slalom Race No. 1 – U10

1. Jack Hodgkinson

2. Giovanni Napoli

3. Julian Ciszek

Boys’ Slalom Race No. 2 – U14

1. Jackson Leever

2. Oliver Helland

3. William Erickson

Boys’ Slalom Race No. 2 – U12

1. Luke Hodgkinson

2. Seger Pomerantz

3. Calen White

Boys’ Slalom Race No. 2 – U10

1. Jack Hodgkinson

2. Julian Ciszek

3. Giovanni Napoli