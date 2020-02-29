Yuto Totsuka wins men’s halfpipe finals at Burton US Open; Jan Scherrer lands rare alley oop 900 for 2nd

Yuto Totsuka took first place in the men's halfpipe finals at the Burton US Open.

Photo by Chris Dillmann

Yuto Totsuka earned his first-ever Burton US Open win on Friday, and Jan Scherrer landed the first-ever alley oop 900 in a modern snowboarding contest to finish second.

Defending champion Scotty James finished third to share the podium with Scherrer for the first time in more than a decade.

James said he was impressed with the level of snowboarding from Totsuka and Scherrer; Totsuka landed a switch backside 1260, a cab 1260, and a frontside 1440 in the contest. While the switch backside rotation was once rarely seen in the halfpipe, James has helped to make it a must-include rotation in any winning run, and on Saturday, Scherrer reminded everyone that alley oop rotations add four more possibilities to the halfpipe.

James said he was with Scherrer when he landed the alley oop 900 for the first time, during a practice session in Saas Fee.

“It was one of the best things I had ever seen,” James said. “That’s up there with the switch backside, it’s terrifying, and to do it the way Jan did it today, absolute credit to him.”

