Zermatt-Cervinia women’s World Cup races canceled due to warm weather

Snow cats are parked at the finish area of the new four-kilometre ski slope "Gran Becca", ten days ahead of an Alpine ski World Cup women's downhill race, between the alpine ski resort of Zermatt in Switzerland and Cervinia in Italy, in Laghi Cime Bianche, Cervinia, Italy. The new women’s cross-border downhill races in Zermatt-Cervinia scheduled for Nov. 5-6 have been canceled due to “unseasonably warm” conditions. Men’s races the previous weekend on the same slope, which was to make its World Cup debut this season, had already been canceled.

Ski fans are going to have to wait even longer than previously thought to see the first runs by the U.S. women’s Alpine team in 2022-23. After the women’s Soelden giant slalom was postponed because of adverse conditions last Saturday, FIS announced the Nov. 2-6 Zermatt-Cervinia women’s World Cup races have gone the way of the men’s events — which were planned on the same slope for this weekend — canceled because of warm weather.

“We hoped, together with the organizers, for better news until the very end. Unfortunately, the cancellation of the women’s races is unavoidable,” general secretary Michael Vion told FIS on Tuesday. “We would like to thank the organizers for their great commitment and appreciate that every effort was made to be able to hold races on the Gran Becca. We continue to believe in this unique cross-border downhill project.

The Gran Becca, which drops 935 meters over four kilometers — starting on the Gobba di Rollin above Zermatt in Switzerland and finishing in Laghi Cime Bianche above Cervinia in Italy — was set to make it’s World Cup debut with men’s downhills Oct. 26-30 and women’s downhills Nov. 2-6. Though unseasonably warm temperatures and rain ultimately proved decisive, the ability for early-season speed opportunities was actually one of the venue’s biggest pitches in last fall’s World Cup announcement.

“In addition, we are also providing all teams with three weeks of training opportunities in the run-up to the races and are prepared to host Europa Cup races. This concept will benefit skiing as a whole,” FIS OC chair Franz Julen said back in November of 2021 on zermatt.ch.

The height of the course, however, posed a certain degree of risk regarding weather. After a final snow check on Oct. 22 by race director Hannes Trinkl and assistant Raimund Plancker, the men’s downhill races were determined unfeasible because of a lack of snow and “the safety situation on the course.” At the time, FIS reported that “organizers are continuing to work at full speed in order to be able to hold the planned women’s races on Nov. 5 and 6, 2022, as planned. The snow control on Tuesday, however, left them with no choice but to cancel those events as well.

“If the temperatures were two to three degrees colder in the last seven days, we would have had heavy snowfall all the way to the finish area and we could have produced technical snow,” Julen told FIS on Tuesday. “Nature must be respected and accepted.”

According to the FIS announcement, organizers are already looking to make a fall 2023 premiere a reality.

“We have been able to learn a great deal in the past few weeks and months and are still convinced of our idea and our strategy,” Julen said.

“The innovative and unique Matterhorn Cervino Speed ​​Opening is an added value for everyone — for the sport, for the athletes, for both regions, for tourism, for the winter industry. That is why we will continue to work hard so that we can experience spectacular downhills at the foot of the Matterhorn next year.”

A view of the new four-kilometre ski slope “Gran Becca”, ten days ahead of an Alpine ski World Cup women’s downhill race, between the alpine ski resort of Zermatt in Switzerland and Cervinia in Italy, in Laghi Cime Bianche, Cervinia, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

The cancelation means the next men’s and women’s World Cup event will be the parallel at Lech/Zuers (AUT) Nov. 12-13. The following weekend, the first women’s slalom — an event Mikaela Shiffrin achieved her 47th victory (an all-time single discipline record) last January — will be held in Levi (FIN) . The first men’s speed events will have to wait until the Nov. 22-27 Lake Louise super-G and downhill.