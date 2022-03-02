Advanced Backpacking

Campers will journey through montane and subalpine forests, discover flower-filled high-alpine meadows and traverse rocky ridgelines, traveling between 3 and 8 miles per day through the White River National Forest in Eagle County and carrying all necessary camping gear and food. Campers will practice backcountry cooking, travel and camping skills; learn about local wildlife and ecology; and focus on outdoor leadership skills for the duration of the trip while camping at a variety of backcountry sites. Depending on the group and weather, youth may have an opportunity to try a peak ascent on one of the peaks in the area.

Category

Adventure (Overnight)

Organizer

Mountain Recreation

Ages

13-16

Location

Departs from Edwards Field House, 450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards and travels through Holy Cross Wilderness Area (Missouri Lake and Fancy Lakes) or the Flat Tops Wilderness Area (Turret Creek)

Dates

7/19/22 – 7/21/22

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$200 (scholarships available)

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: mountainrec.org/camps