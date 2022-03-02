Backyard Adventure Day Camps

Participants will be exposed to a variety of activities that may include hiking, indoor rock climbing, art in nature, archery and more. Activities vary per week and are dependent on weather and conditions. Due to the popularity of this camp, please consider limiting registrations to one or two sessions.

Category

Adventure (Multi-day)

Organizer

Mountain Recreation

Ages

9-Jun

Location

Departs from Edwards Field House, 450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards, and Gypsum Recreation Center, 52 Lundgren Blvd., Gypsum

Dates

6/6/22 – 8/4/22

Number of sessions: 4

Cost

$180 (scholarships available)

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: mountainrec.org/camps