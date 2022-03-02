Backyard Explorers Camp
Participants will be exposed to a variety of high-adventure activities that may include hiking, outdoor rock climbing, stand-up paddleboarding, mountain biking and testing their skills on the team-building course at Maloit Park. Activities vary per week and are dependent on weather and conditions. Due to the popularity of this camp, please consider limiting registrations to one or two sessions.
Category
Adventure (Multi-day)
Organizer
Mountain Recreation
Ages
14-Oct
Location
Departs from Edwards Field House, 450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards, and Gypsum Recreation Center, 52 Lundgren Blvd., Gypsum
Dates
7/5/22 – 8/4/22
Number of sessions: 4
Cost
$180 (scholarships available)
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: mountainrec.org/camps