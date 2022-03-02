Backyard Explorers Camp

Participants will be exposed to a variety of high-adventure activities that may include hiking, outdoor rock climbing, stand-up paddleboarding, mountain biking and testing their skills on the team-building course at Maloit Park. Activities vary per week and are dependent on weather and conditions. Due to the popularity of this camp, please consider limiting registrations to one or two sessions.

Category

Adventure (Multi-day)

Organizer

Mountain Recreation

Ages

14-Oct

Location

Departs from Edwards Field House, 450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards, and Gypsum Recreation Center, 52 Lundgren Blvd., Gypsum

Dates

7/5/22 – 8/4/22

Number of sessions: 4

Cost

$180 (scholarships available)

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: mountainrec.org/camps