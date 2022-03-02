Blast from the Past
Campers will travel back to a time before technology and tools were used to explore, connect and understand our natural surroundings, practicing the lost art of reading nature signs to enhance their ecological and personal connection to nature.
Category
Adventure (Overnight)
Organizer
Walking Mountains Science Center
Ages
Entering third and fourth grades
Location
Jay’s Hut (Shrine Pass)
Dates
7/18/22 – 7/20/22
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$350 (scholarships available)
Contact Info
Phone: 970-827-9725, ext. 114
Email: summercamp@walkingmountains.org
Website: