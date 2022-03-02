Blast from the Past

Campers will travel back to a time before technology and tools were used to explore, connect and understand our natural surroundings, practicing the lost art of reading nature signs to enhance their ecological and personal connection to nature.

Category

Adventure (Overnight)

Organizer

Walking Mountains Science Center

Ages

Entering third and fourth grades

Location

Jay’s Hut (Shrine Pass)

Dates

7/18/22 – 7/20/22

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$350 (scholarships available)

Contact Info

Phone: 970-827-9725, ext. 114

Email: summercamp@walkingmountains.org

Website: