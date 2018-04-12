Back to Summer Camps directory »
British Soccer Camp
April 12, 2018
Challenger Sports brings professional coaches from England to share their love of the game with players of all skill levels. Participants have fun, develop new skills and receive a soccer ball, T-shirt and more.
Category
Sports (Day camp)
Organizer
Vail Recreation District
Ages
4+
Location
Ford Park, 700 South Frontage Road E., Vail
Dates
7/16/18 – 7/20/18
9 a.m. to noon half day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. full day (bring a lunch), July 16 to 20
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$238 full day, $171 half day; scholarships available
Contact Info
Phone: 970-479-2280
Email: sports@vailrec.com
Website: http://www.vailrec.com