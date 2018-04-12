British Soccer Camp

Back to Summer Camps directory »

Challenger Sports brings professional coaches from England to share their love of the game with players of all skill levels. Participants have fun, develop new skills and receive a soccer ball, T-shirt and more.

Category

Sports (Day camp)

Organizer

Vail Recreation District

Ages

4+

Location

Ford Park, 700 South Frontage Road E., Vail

Dates

7/16/18 – 7/20/18

9 a.m. to noon half day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. full day (bring a lunch), July 16 to 20

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$238 full day, $171 half day; scholarships available

Contact Info

Phone: 970-479-2280

Email: sports@vailrec.com

Website: http://www.vailrec.com