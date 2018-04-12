 British Soccer Camp | VailDaily.com

British Soccer Camp

Challenger Sports brings professional coaches from England to share their love of the game with players of all skill levels. Participants have fun, develop new skills and receive a soccer ball, T-shirt and more.

Category

Sports (Day camp)

Organizer

Vail Recreation District

Ages

4+

Location

Ford Park, 700 South Frontage Road E., Vail

Dates

7/16/18 – 7/20/18

9 a.m. to noon half day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. full day (bring a lunch), July 16 to 20

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$238 full day, $171 half day; scholarships available

Contact Info

Phone: 970-479-2280

Email: sports@vailrec.com

Website: http://www.vailrec.com