Britney Brown Volleyball Camp
April 12, 2018
Join Laramie County Community College Assistant Volleyball Coach Britney Brown for a fun-filled and energetic volleyball camp. The first part of each day of camp will be focused on drills and the second part will be competitive play.
Category
Sports (Day camp)
Organizer
Vail Recreation District
Ages
8 to 18
Location
Homestake Peak School, 750 Eagle Road, Eagle-Vail
Dates
6/22/18 – 7/15/18
June 22 to 24 or July 13 to 15; 9 to 10:15 a.m. grades three to five, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. grades six to eight, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. grades nine to 12
Number of sessions: 2
Cost
$75 grades three to five, $100 grades six to eight; $150 grades nine to 12; scholarships available
Contact Info
Phone: 970-479-2294
Email: sports@vailrec.com
Website: http://www.vailrec.com