Britney Brown Volleyball Camp

Join Laramie County Community College Assistant Volleyball Coach Britney Brown for a fun-filled and energetic volleyball camp. The first part of each day of camp will be focused on drills and the second part will be competitive play.

Category

Sports (Day camp)

Organizer

Vail Recreation District

Ages

8 to 18

Location

Homestake Peak School, 750 Eagle Road, Eagle-Vail

Dates

6/22/18 – 7/15/18

June 22 to 24 or July 13 to 15; 9 to 10:15 a.m. grades three to five, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. grades six to eight, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. grades nine to 12

Number of sessions: 2

Cost

$75 grades three to five, $100 grades six to eight; $150 grades nine to 12; scholarships available

Contact Info

Phone: 970-479-2294

Email: sports@vailrec.com

Website: http://www.vailrec.com