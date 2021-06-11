Broadway Intensive
This three-day intensive welcomes Elijah Alexander from Hollywood and Broadway, who will train students in film/stage combat, accents and monologue skills for film and stage. VPAA will also be giving classes on improvisational skills and musical theater dance.
Category
Arts (Multi-day)
Organizer
Vail Performing Arts Academy
Ages
18-Aug
Location
Eagle-Vail Pavilion, 538 Eagle Road, Eagle-Vail
Dates
6/21/21 – 6/23/21
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$175
Contact Info
Phone:
Email: annah@vpaa.org
Website: vpaa.org