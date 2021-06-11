Broadway Intensive

This three-day intensive welcomes Elijah Alexander from Hollywood and Broadway, who will train students in film/stage combat, accents and monologue skills for film and stage. VPAA will also be giving classes on improvisational skills and musical theater dance.

Category

Arts (Multi-day)

Organizer

Vail Performing Arts Academy

Ages

18-Aug

Location

Eagle-Vail Pavilion, 538 Eagle Road, Eagle-Vail

Dates

6/21/21 – 6/23/21

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$175

Contact Info

Phone:

Email: annah@vpaa.org

Website: vpaa.org