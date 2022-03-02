Camp 911
This one-day course introduces campers to the emergency service agencies in Eagle County. Representatives from ambulance, law enforcement, fire service, mountain rescue, Vail Health and more will be on hand to teach a variety of rescue and safety procedures. Pre-registration is required.
Category
Adventure (Single-day)
Organizer
Camp 911
Ages
11-Sep
Location
Gypsum Recreation Center, 52 Lundgren Blvd., Gypsum
Dates
6/29/22 – 6/29/22
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$10
Contact Info
Phone:
Email: kcoakley@ecparamedics.com
Website: mountainrec.org/camps