This one-day course introduces campers to the emergency service agencies in Eagle County. Representatives from ambulance, law enforcement, fire service, mountain rescue, Vail Health and more will be on hand to teach a variety of rescue and safety procedures. Pre-registration is required.

Category

Adventure (Single-day)

Organizer

Camp 911

Ages

11-Sep

Location

Gypsum Recreation Center, 52 Lundgren Blvd., Gypsum

Dates

6/29/22 – 6/29/22

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$10

Contact Info

Phone:

Email: kcoakley@ecparamedics.com

Website: mountainrec.org/camps