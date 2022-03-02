Camp Eco Fun
VRD Community Programming partners with Walking Mountains Science Center and the Vail Nature Center to provide an opportunity to playfully explore the natural world. Children learn through hands-on activities at the Vail Nature Center plus crafts and games that support the weekly ecological theme.
Category
Adventure (Multi-day)
Organizer
Vail Recreation District
Ages
4-6 (Hummingbirds), 7-11 (Hawks)
Location
Golden Peak Children’s Center, 498 Vail Valley Drive, Vail
Dates
6/20/22 – 8/4/22
Number of sessions: 10+
Cost
$120 per two-day camp nonresident or $100 per two-day camp VRD/Eagle County student (discounts and scholarships available)
Contact Info
Phone: 970-479-2292
Email: community@vailrec.com
Website: vailrec.com