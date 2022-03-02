Camp Eco Fun

VRD Community Programming partners with Walking Mountains Science Center and the Vail Nature Center to provide an opportunity to playfully explore the natural world. Children learn through hands-on activities at the Vail Nature Center plus crafts and games that support the weekly ecological theme.

Category

Adventure (Multi-day)

Organizer

Vail Recreation District

Ages

4-6 (Hummingbirds), 7-11 (Hawks)

Location

Golden Peak Children’s Center, 498 Vail Valley Drive, Vail

Dates

6/20/22 – 8/4/22

Number of sessions: 10+

Cost

$120 per two-day camp nonresident or $100 per two-day camp VRD/Eagle County student (discounts and scholarships available)

Contact Info

Phone: 970-479-2292

Email: community@vailrec.com

Website: vailrec.com