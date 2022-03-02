Caterpillar Girls: Girls Empowerment Through Nature

This empowering camp helps girls discover their personal connection to nature through exploring the elements of earth, air, water, fire and spirit. Campers will investigate ecosystems and introduce the idea of personal ecosystems and a connection to all life through outdoor play, creek exploration, hiking, games, getting muddy, building a fire, exploring beaver ponds and abundant free time to enjoy nature’s gifts. Camp is held in Eagle, with trails, tipis and places to roam

Category

Adventure (Multi-day)

Organizer

Women’s Empowerment Workshop

Ages

Entering second to fifth grades

Location

Eagle

Dates

6/6/22 – 7/22/22

Number of sessions: 2

Cost

$350

Contact Info

Phone: 970-328-5472

Email: susie@womenempower.us

Website: womenempower.us