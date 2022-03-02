Caterpillar Girls: Girls Empowerment Through Nature
This empowering camp helps girls discover their personal connection to nature through exploring the elements of earth, air, water, fire and spirit. Campers will investigate ecosystems and introduce the idea of personal ecosystems and a connection to all life through outdoor play, creek exploration, hiking, games, getting muddy, building a fire, exploring beaver ponds and abundant free time to enjoy nature’s gifts. Camp is held in Eagle, with trails, tipis and places to roam
Category
Adventure (Multi-day)
Organizer
Women’s Empowerment Workshop
Ages
Entering second to fifth grades
Location
Eagle
Dates
6/6/22 – 7/22/22
Number of sessions: 2
Cost
$350
Contact Info
Phone: 970-328-5472
Email: susie@womenempower.us
Website: womenempower.us