Challenger International Soccer Camp
The new Challenger International Soccer Camp reflects the truly global nature of the sport today and provides young players with a wide variety of coaching styles, practices and influences that will help them develop a well-rounded skill set.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Mountain Recreation
Ages
3 to 14
Location
Freedom Park, 300 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards; Eagle Sports Complex,
1400 Fairgrounds Road, Eagle; Gypsum Sports Complex, 3295 Cooley Mesa Road, Gypsum
Dates
6/24/19 – 8/9/19
Number of sessions: 5
Cost
$103-$167
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: https://mountainrec.org/summerfun
