The new Challenger International Soccer Camp reflects the truly global nature of the sport today and provides young players with a wide variety of coaching styles, practices and influences that will help them develop a well-rounded skill set.

Category

Sports (Multi-day)

Organizer

Mountain Recreation

Ages

3 to 14

Location

Freedom Park, 300 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards; Eagle Sports Complex,

1400 Fairgrounds Road, Eagle; Gypsum Sports Complex, 3295 Cooley Mesa Road, Gypsum

Dates

6/24/19 – 8/9/19

Number of sessions: 5

Cost

$103-$167

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: https://mountainrec.org/summerfun