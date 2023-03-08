 Challenger International Soccer Camp: Overtime | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Challenger International Soccer Camp: Overtime

News News |

Must attend Half Day camp to continue with Overtime. Challenger Sports industry experts have crafted an approach that uses methodologies from all around the world to truly reflect the global nature of the sport today, using age-appropriate practices to help players develop at their own pace, learn new skills and become all-round better players.

Category

Sports (Multi-day)

Organizer

Vail RecreatD46ion District

Ages

8-16

Location

Ford Park, 530 South Frontage Road E., Vail

Dates

7/10/23 – 7/20/23

Number of sessions: 2

Cost

$90

Contact Info

Phone: 970-479-2280

Email: sports@vailrec.com

Website: vailrec.com

Trending - News
See more

Support Local Journalism