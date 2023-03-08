Challenger International Soccer Camp: Overtime
Must attend Half Day camp to continue with Overtime. Challenger Sports industry experts have crafted an approach that uses methodologies from all around the world to truly reflect the global nature of the sport today, using age-appropriate practices to help players develop at their own pace, learn new skills and become all-round better players.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Vail RecreatD46ion District
Ages
8-16
Location
Ford Park, 530 South Frontage Road E., Vail
Dates
7/10/23 – 7/20/23
Number of sessions: 2
Cost
$90
Contact Info
Phone: 970-479-2280
Email: sports@vailrec.com
Website: vailrec.com
