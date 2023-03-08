 Challenger International Soccer Camp: Tiny Tykes Soccer | VailDaily.com
Challenger International Soccer Camp: Tiny Tykes Soccer

Challenger Sports industry experts have crafted an approach that uses methodologies from all around the world to truly reflect the global nature of the sport today, using age-appropriate practices to help players develop at their own pace, learn new skills and become all-round better players.

Category

Sports (Multi-day)

Organizer

Vail Recreation District

Ages

4-5

Location

Ford Park, 530 South Frontage Road E., Vail

Dates

7/10/23 – 7/21/23

Number of sessions: 2

Cost

$130

Contact Info

Phone: 970-479-2280

Email: sports@vailrec.com

Website: vailrec.com

