Challenger International Soccer Camp: Tiny Tykes Soccer
Challenger Sports industry experts have crafted an approach that uses methodologies from all around the world to truly reflect the global nature of the sport today, using age-appropriate practices to help players develop at their own pace, learn new skills and become all-round better players.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Vail Recreation District
Ages
4-5
Location
Ford Park, 530 South Frontage Road E., Vail
Dates
7/10/23 – 7/21/23
Number of sessions: 2
Cost
$130
Contact Info
Phone: 970-479-2280
Email: sports@vailrec.com
Website: vailrec.com
