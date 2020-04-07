Challenger International Soccer Camp
This camp will feature a number of new soccer-training elements, plus providing players with an app-based platform that will help athletes prepare before camp, learn skills quicker and more efficiently during the camp and then help them to continue their education and skill development with camp homework and ongoing virtual training throughout their season.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Vail Recreation District
Ages
4-5 (July 13-17 only), 6 and older (must be 8 or older to attend full day)
Location
Ford Park, 700 South Frontage Road E., Vail
Dates
7/13/20 – 7/24/20
Number of sessions: 2
Cost
$250 full day, $180 half day, $118 4-5-year-olds
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: http://www.vailrec.com
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.