Challenger Next Level Soccer Camp
Soccer at all levels is increasingly being played at a greater speed, and new demands are being placed on players to react and handle pressure from opponents. Next Level prepares players for these demands by focusing on speed of play, fast foot skills, first touch, strength and conditioning, attacking moves and more.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Vail Recreation District
Ages
9 to 18
Location
Eagle-Vail Soccer Field, 750 Eagle Drive, Eagle-Vail
Dates
7/29/19 – 8/2/19
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$325 full day, $225 half day; register by May 30 to receive a free soccer jersey
Contact Info
Phone: 970-479-2292
Email:
Website: http://www.vailrec.com
