Back to Summer Camps directory »
Copa Soccer
April 12, 2018
An eight-week soccer program where participants will gain knowledge of the sport, from basic techniques to tactics and strategies, while developing teamwork and making new friends.
Category
Sports (Tournament Program)
Organizer
YouthPower365
Ages
Recommended Stories For You
3 to 17
Location
Tournaments held at the Eagle Fairgrounds and Berry Creek Middle School
Dates
6/24/18 – 8/12/18
June 24 to Aug. 12
Number of sessions: 10+
Cost
$35
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: summer.youthpower365.org