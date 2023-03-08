 Duchess Ride Skate Camp | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Duchess Ride Skate Camp

News News |

This all-girls skate camp is designed to give girls the opportunity to learn how to skateboard in a noncompetitive, safe and comfortable environment, with fun drills and exercises that encourage creativity, camaraderie and tenacity to improve at skateboarding and leave with a stronger sense of capability. All ability levels welcome.

Category

Sports (Multi-day)

Organizer

Mountain Recreation

Ages

10-14 girls

Location

Edwards Skatepark, 450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards

Dates

6/5/23 – 7/27/23

Number of sessions: 4

Cost

$160

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: mountainrec.org/camps

Trending - News
See more

Support Local Journalism