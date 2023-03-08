Duchess Ride Skate Camp
This all-girls skate camp is designed to give girls the opportunity to learn how to skateboard in a noncompetitive, safe and comfortable environment, with fun drills and exercises that encourage creativity, camaraderie and tenacity to improve at skateboarding and leave with a stronger sense of capability. All ability levels welcome.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Mountain Recreation
Ages
10-14 girls
Location
Edwards Skatepark, 450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards
Dates
6/5/23 – 7/27/23
Number of sessions: 4
Cost
$160
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: mountainrec.org/camps
Trending - News