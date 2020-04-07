Duchess Ride Skateboard Camp
Camp is designed to give girls of all abilities the opportunity to learn how to skateboard in a non-competitive, safe and comfortable environment. With drills and exercises that encourage creativity, camaraderie and tenacity, campers will not only get better at skateboarding but will also leave with a stronger sense of capability.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Mountain Recreation
Ages
9-14
Location
Eagle County Skatepark at Freedom Park, 300 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards
Dates
6/15/20 – 7/30/20
Number of sessions: 4
Cost
$125 per session (scholarships available)
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: http://mountainrec.org/camps
