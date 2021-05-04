Eagle Valley High School Softball Camp
Eagle Valley High School coach Matt Kreutzer and his staff will teach campers how to change their game through sound fundamentals. Coaches are also welcome to attend to see how drills and fundamentals are taught.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Mountain Recreation
Ages
7-14 girls
Location
Eagle Valley High School, 641 Valley Road, Gypsum
Dates
6/25/21 – 6/26/21
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$50 (scholarships available)
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: mountainrec.org/camps