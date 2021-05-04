Eagle Valley High School Softball Camp

Eagle Valley High School coach Matt Kreutzer and his staff will teach campers how to change their game through sound fundamentals. Coaches are also welcome to attend to see how drills and fundamentals are taught.

Category

Sports (Multi-day)

Organizer

Mountain Recreation

Ages

7-14 girls

Location

Eagle Valley High School, 641 Valley Road, Gypsum

Dates

6/25/21 – 6/26/21

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$50 (scholarships available)

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: mountainrec.org/camps