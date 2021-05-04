Eagle Valley High School Volleyball Camp

Geared toward any player who wishes to build on his or her volleyball skill set, campers will get the chance to learn and work on their skills alongside Eagle Valley High School coaches and players through numerous drills and games.

Category

Sports (Multi-day)

Organizer

Mountain Recreation

Ages

7-14 girls

Location

Eagle Valley High School, 641 Valley Road, Gypsum

Dates

7/19/21 – 7/22/21

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$100 (scholarships available)

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: mountainrec.org/camps