Eagle Valley High School Volleyball Camp
Geared toward any player who wishes to build on his or her volleyball skill set, campers will get the chance to learn and work on their skills alongside Eagle Valley High School coaches and players through numerous drills and games.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Mountain Recreation
Ages
7-14 girls
Location
Eagle Valley High School, 641 Valley Road, Gypsum
Dates
7/19/21 – 7/22/21
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$100 (scholarships available)
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: mountainrec.org/camps