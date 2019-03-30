Eagle Valley Volleyball Camp
This camp is geared toward any player who wishes to build on his or her volleyball skills. Campers will get the chance to learn from and work on their skills alongside Eagle Valley coaches and players through numerous drills and games.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Mountain Recreation
Ages
8 to 14
Location
Eagle Valley High School, 641 Valley Road, Gypsum
Dates
7/15/19 – 7/19/19
Number of sessions: 2
Cost
$50
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: https://mountainrec.org/summerfun
Summer Camp
Junior Tennis Camp
This camp is geared toward any player who wishes to build on his or her volleyball skills. Campers will get the chance to learn from and work on their skills alongside Eagle Valley coaches and...