Eagle Valley Volleyball Camp

This camp is geared toward any player who wishes to build on his or her volleyball skills. Campers will get the chance to learn from and work on their skills alongside Eagle Valley coaches and players through numerous drills and games.

Category

Sports (Multi-day)

Organizer

Mountain Recreation

Ages

8 to 14

Location

Eagle Valley High School, 641 Valley Road, Gypsum

Dates

7/15/19 – 7/19/19

Number of sessions: 2

Cost

$50

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: https://mountainrec.org/summerfun